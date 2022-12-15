ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Young adults are living with their parents to save money. Many say they're sick of guilt trips over shopping and taking holidays

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdCjG_0jjw7lWk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qIUu_0jjw7lWk00

Westend61/Getty Images

  • Nearly half of young adults in the US live at home with their parents, according to US Census Bureau.
  • TikTokers have shared the woes of living at home in their 20s despite the financial benefits.
  • One small business owner says she's able to travel more although her parents often ask how she's affording it all.

More young people are choosing to skip out on rent by living at home with their parents, but the financial savings can have an emotional cost, and for some, the money saved on rent isn't actually banked away.

Nearly half of Americans ages 18 to 29 live with their parents, according to US Census data reported by Insider's Nidhi Pandurangi .

According to the data, however, the money young people are saving on basic necessities isn't just going toward an eventual move-out; some spend on luxury items and travel.

Arielle Artist, a 22-year-old small business owner and college graduate, told Insider she lived with her parents during college to avoid on-campus housing costs, but stuck around after graduation for all the financial perks.

"I've been able to travel and spend more money on myself. I'm able to enjoy a lot more freedom because I don't have to hold back on paying for luxury," Artist said.

However, Artist said her parents are quick to comment on the number of Amazon packages she receives or how often she's jetting off for a vacation. The added stress of operating a business out of her family home, Artist said, makes working and receiving shipments more difficult.

"They ask if I'm even saving money when they see me going out of town frequently, but I try to let them know ahead of time," Artist told Insider.

Artist — who's booked a trip to New York City for New Years and a cruise in summer 2023 — said communication has helped her parents accept her extra years at home.

Many agree that there are cons to being under the same roof as your parents, despite the high number of young people living at home.

TikTokers in their 20s have shared their own experiences of living with their mom and dad. A video of a mom, who is off-camera, asking her son where he is going and with whom, went viral on Tiktok.

It garnered more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments echoing the frustration with parental roommates.

"'When are you going to clean your room?' I'm 26," one user wrote.

"Oh man this video made me feel better. I'm not alone! It's expensive to live on your own. Especially coming out of school. It's a hard knock life," another comment read.

Medical assistant and single mom Shania Parker, 23, lives at home, but told Insider luxury goods are nowhere near the top of her spending priorities. She chose to move back home in January 2021 after transferring to a university near her parents.

"I pay for my own groceries, and, of course, having an infant doesn't free up a lot of money for me to spend on myself," Parker said.

She noted that being a young mom motivates her to spend less frivolously and put money away for the day she can move out.

"I'm constantly looking for an apartment in my price range because I'm getting older and space at my parents' house is limited," she told Insider.

And, Parker added: "I have no space in the refrigerator."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 361

Margie
5d ago

I understand life is expensive when you are starting out…BUT, if you are going to stay at Mom and Dad’s remember…this was their time to be by themselves…it is THEIR house, they are letting you back to HELP you save. Don’t whine or complain if they are asking questions…if you want to be treated like a tenant, then pony up with rent. Otherwise…treat them and their home with respect. Save your money and either rent something or buy something. Don’t take advantage of their generosity.

Reply(4)
187
Notsosorry
6d ago

Parents need to wise up and start charging their boomerang kids rent. They aren’t doing them any favors. By paying recent they may learn the have to budget…like they would if they didn’t live worth mommy and daddy. Aside from that, how embarrassing for both sides.

Reply(7)
99
Emily Hanners-Zulliger
6d ago

I'd be mortified to live with my parents. Moved out at 17. at 31 years old, I'm on my 4th house. Bought my first house at 19 years old for 91k. flipped and sold it. paid 13 dollars more for that house than my 2 bedroom apartment. I make smart financial decisions and will be retiring at or before 50 years old. Had 3 kids before my 25th birthday also, and am college educated.

Reply(23)
86
Related
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Business Insider

Business Insider

785K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy