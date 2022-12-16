Read full article on original website
Massive winter storm, expected blizzard will snarl Christmas week travel with heavy snow, rain, damaging winds
A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.
White Christmas forecast: Massive winter storm to leave much of nation covered in snow for holiday weekend
There's something magical about waking up on Christmas morning and there's snow on the ground. Chances are increasing that millions of people will experience a white Christmas this year.
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
atozsports.com
How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL
The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?
The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 16 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 16...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Christmas week blizzard to become 'paralyzing' bomb cyclone, snarl travelers in life-threatening conditions
A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Christmas week winter storm likely to affect millions across US
Start your day with the latest weather news – significant Christmas week winter storm, dangerous blast of arctic air and holiday travel statistics.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening blizzard to impact millions ahead of Christmas
Start your day with the latest weather news – major winter storm, dangerous and potentially life-threatening cold temperatures and a strong earthquake rocks Northern California.
'I was worried': Storm chaser captures massive Louisiana tornado with drone
FOUR FORKS, La. – From watching a tornado roll a truck back in March to capturing a massive tornado in Louisiana Tuesday evening, storm chaser Brian Emfinger is no stranger to capturing insane tornado videos.
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
Bengals change travel plans due to weather before game vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are already on a short week ahead of the team’s Week 16 encounter with the New England Patriots. And now Mother Nature has thrown another wrinkle into the odd week. The Christmas Eve contest in Foxboro is on a Saturday less than week removed from the...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Fans Need Help Finding Their Lost Ring
You've heard the phrase when something is hard to find that it's like looking for a needle in a haystack. Well...this one might be harder to find than that. But...it would mean the world to a couple who love the Bills. Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Miami...
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather
The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
Drone captures incredible video of tornado tearing through New Orleans
A drone captured incredible video of a tornado tearing across New Orleans on Wednesday night during a multiday severe weather outbreak that left at least three people dead and dozens more injured.
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
