Washington State

White House pushes flu, COVID vaccines as cases rise -COVID response coordinator

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The White House COVID response coordinator urged Americans to get their flu vaccines and updated COVID-19 boosters on Thursday, saying there has been a significant rise in COVID cases in the last couple of weeks.

"There's still a lot of flu and then COVID numbers are rising pretty significantly over the last couple of weeks," Ashish Jha said in an interview with CNN.

"If people go out and get their flu vaccine, if people go out and get their updated COVID vaccines, things will be much better. Obviously, if that doesn't happen, then there's more concern and more risk out there."

Herb Young
3d ago

I do not recognize this current regime as being legitimate therefore what they say has no meaning to me.

Dave Engle
3d ago

special get your Christmas boosters 4 ,5, 6 and 7 all at the same time bunch of dummies

