Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Smiling At All These Extremely Wholesome And Heartwarming Pictures From This Year

By Dave Stopera
 7 days ago

If this whole year has just seemed like the absolute worst to you, just remember...

1. The Italian sneezes:

My favourite kid I ever taught when I was a swim teacher was this little 4-year-old Italian boy. One time he sneezed and nobody said anything so he just went “what? No bless yous for Giacomo?”

@CheeseCakePCK 12:00 AM - 14 Mar 2022

2. The perfect pictures:

3. The wonderful marriages:

My 4yo pretended she was a hired cleaner yesterday as. As she helped me clean she asked if I had any kids. After telling her about my 2 I asked if she had any of her own. Turns out she has 5 kids and has been married to a man named Carlin for 30 years. You think you know someone.

@ThatMummyLife 01:24 PM - 14 Nov 2022

4. The babysitting pro-tips:

My 14yo is babysitting for the first time and I just received this text from him. 😂😂😂

@DaniAndi4 02:23 AM - 06 Jul 2022

5. The incredible creations:

I appreciate Mark, age 28

@nielsen_holly 11:33 AM - 12 Jun 2022

6. The little lemons:

7. The most important words in the English language:

8. The important reminders:

When my daughter was 7 years-old she once interrupted a bedtime story to tell me, “In a pie-eating contest, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose because you get to eat pie.” I think about that a lot.

@Dad_At_Law 10:29 PM - 27 Sep 2022

9. The partners in crime:

10. The shared meals:

11. The literal hand-me-down beds:

12. The iron pumped:

15 yo daughter has a friend over and suddenly 13 yo son wants to walk around curling dumbbells.

@Fulkery1 10:52 PM - 26 Jun 2022

13. The thoughtful parents:

One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat's name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff.

@BrittanyMeansIt 11:16 PM - 13 Apr 2022

14. The complete strangers:

15. The newborn children:

16. The l'il ol' ladies:

17. The homework companions:

18. The dad origin stories:

19. The special requests:

20. The passed tests:

21. The grandma wrong-number texts:

22. The little shows of respect:

23. The bountiful harvests:

24. The very important lessons:

25. The family dinners:

26. The deals of a lifetime:

27. The important instructions:

28. The surprise children:

29. The doodles:

30. The tiny little touches:

I LEFT MY TEDDY IN MY ROOM AND THE HOUSEKEEPER DID THIS??;!;!;!!;!;

@chocolatadisco 04:11 AM - 07 Aug 2022

31. The thoughtful insects:

32. The wholesome deception:

33. The delivery serendipity:

34. The heart- and body-warming blankets:

35. The attention to detail:

36. The comforting birds:

37. The tight-knit families:

38. The little baby olives:

39. The balloon kindness:

40. The study pizzas:

41. All the goldfish rescue crews:

42. The kind notes:

43. The perfect gifts:

44. The lifelong friendships:

45. And the well wishes from the past:

Thank you, rando from 1997.

Did you enjoy all these wholesome pics but really wish you could've been groovin' to some Cool Tunes™ while reading 'em? You're in luck, mon frère. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2022. Bless!

Community Policy