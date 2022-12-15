ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor | Equal Justice Under Law

I propose and petition our county commission that the words “Equal Justice Under Law” be placed in a prominent place on the front of the the Richmond County Judicial building in Rockingham. These words are inscribed on the front of the Supreme Court Building in Washington DC and express the idea that all people, regardless of race, class, gender or religion must be treated equally by the states and state courts. Certainly, the court’s purpose is to ensure that all Americans be guaranteed equal justice.

The words “Equal Justice For All” are sacrosanct, inclusive and uncontroversial. There is no reason they should not be placed on the judicial building. These words, if placed in a prominent place, would be a reminder to all of the people who work at the court, especially, attorneys and judges, that their time working there is important and serious — that their jobs are hallowed and are not trivial. . It gives purpose to the Court and to the people who work there. Finally, and most importantly, these words give assurance to all citizens who have business before the Court that they will not be overlooked and will be treated fairly.

Please support my petition,

David Travis, Hamlet

