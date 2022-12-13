Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
Gas leak repaired following car crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday. It happened at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Beltline. Columbia Police say the passengers in the crash were taken to a hospital and an officer who...
Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say deputies were called to the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, December 17, for reports of a person being shot. Deputies arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar
HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
One dead after Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
City of Columbia offering free parking during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is offering free parking at on-street meters and gated parking facilities during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. Officials say drivers can use street meters for free from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, and January 2. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
Sumter police investigate fatal shooting
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. Investigators say they received a report of shots fired in the Warren St. area, about 20 minutes later officers say they were called to Prisma Health Toumey. Police say Clifton Singletary,...
Columbia Fire officials share safety tips for the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Be safe this holiday season, that’s what Columbia Fire Officials are urging you to do when it comes to Christmas decorations. “We just want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday. Many people are going to be having holiday get-togethers,” said Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department public information officer. “When it comes to cooking, make sure you keep an eye on it. You can’t leave that unattended.”
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
Reward offered for information in deadly Thursday night shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting. It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.
Gas prices drop ahead of Holiday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some good news at the pump this holiday season. Experts say gas prices have dropped to a 15-month low. Here in Columbia, drivers are paying an average $2.80 a gallon. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18 nationwide, which is nearly...
