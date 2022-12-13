COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Be safe this holiday season, that’s what Columbia Fire Officials are urging you to do when it comes to Christmas decorations. “We just want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday. Many people are going to be having holiday get-togethers,” said Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department public information officer. “When it comes to cooking, make sure you keep an eye on it. You can’t leave that unattended.”

