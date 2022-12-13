ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas leak repaired following car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday. It happened at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Beltline. Columbia Police say the passengers in the crash were taken to a hospital and an officer who...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say deputies were called to the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, December 17, for reports of a person being shot. Deputies arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar

HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia offering free parking during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is offering free parking at on-street meters and gated parking facilities during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. Officials say drivers can use street meters for free from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, and January 2. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter police investigate fatal shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say they are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. Investigators say they received a report of shots fired in the Warren St. area, about 20 minutes later officers say they were called to Prisma Health Toumey. Police say Clifton Singletary,...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fire officials share safety tips for the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Be safe this holiday season, that’s what Columbia Fire Officials are urging you to do when it comes to Christmas decorations. “We just want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday. Many people are going to be having holiday get-togethers,” said Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department public information officer. “When it comes to cooking, make sure you keep an eye on it. You can’t leave that unattended.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices drop ahead of Holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some good news at the pump this holiday season. Experts say gas prices have dropped to a 15-month low. Here in Columbia, drivers are paying an average $2.80 a gallon. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18 nationwide, which is nearly...
COLUMBIA, SC

