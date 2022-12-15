ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Everyone Is Worried About Dua Lipa After Elton John Posted A Picture With Her And A Group Of Extremely Powerful Gays

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLrym_0jjrKDZV00

Dua Lipa is in the news again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CH99f_0jjrKDZV00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Albie Awards

Yesterday, I posted about her possibly dating Jack Harlow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUXCl_0jjrKDZV00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Variety via Getty Images

And today, I'm posting about how a group of her fans are worried about her safety after Elton John posted a picture with her and some extremely powerful gays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcwwp_0jjrKDZV00
David M. Benett / Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

This is the picture I'm talking about:

@eltonjohn

There's Elton John, Elton's husband David Furnish, record producer Andrew Watt, Heartstoppers' Sebastian Croft, William Gao, and Kit Connor, singer Sam Fender, and Scissor Sisters member Jake Shears.

Dua Lipa out to dinner with Elton John, David Furnish, Andrew Watt, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Sam Fender, Jake Shears and William Gao!

@dlipanews 12:26 AM - 15 Dec 2022

That's A LOT of gay power there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5gbg_0jjrKDZV00
instagram.com

But all the comments on this post are kind of dark...

@dlipanews RUN FOR YOUR LIFE DUA

@sebdgy 04:13 PM - 15 Dec 2022

Like, "you're in danger, girl" type comments.

@dlipanews Blink twice if you’re in danger girl

@siriusgray91 03:57 AM - 15 Dec 2022

We're talking murder!

@dlipanews THESE GAYS THEY'RE TRYING TO MURDER ME

@cecissl 05:50 AM - 15 Dec 2022

Don't go any further if you haven't seen the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, because it has to do with that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRl6d_0jjrKDZV00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

So, if you didn't know: In The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge plays a very wealthy woman named Tanya.

#TheWhiteLotus

@JENCOOLIDGE 12:11 AM - 31 Oct 2022

Tanya goes on vacation with her husband, Greg, but he leaves and she makes some new friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ra4V_0jjrKDZV00
HBO

These new friends are "high-end gays."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjgjb_0jjrKDZV00
HBO

These high-end gays wine and dine her. They take her to their fancy palazzo.

“Portia, these are some high-end gays!” #TheWhiteLotus ✨✨✨

@JENCOOLIDGE 08:39 PM - 28 Nov 2022

Then they try to kill her for her money*.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoXqi_0jjrKDZV00

*Her husband Greg was apparently in on it the entire time.

HBO

So, now you can see why people are making these comments on the Elton John picture.

@dlipanews She didn't watch the white lotus

@UlisesNorza 03:54 AM - 15 Dec 2022

From "should we warn" her...

@dlipanews Same vibe. Should we warn Dua Lia?

@ElioAglio 04:45 AM - 15 Dec 2022

...to Dua take the stairs.

@dlipanews DUA TAKE THE STAIRS

@purplekacper_03 09:38 AM - 15 Dec 2022

It's a pretty rich comment section.

@dlipanews why is javk harlow hiring these gay assassins to kill dula peep to get her fortune

@cekikiwrites 07:27 AM - 15 Dec 2022

"Run" is the overall sentiment.

@dlipanews DUA RUN NO

@iknewtherumors 07:38 AM - 15 Dec 2022

And I just hope she made it out OK!

@dlipanews

@lanceohnstad 04:23 PM - 15 Dec 2022

In conclusion, I'll leave you with this comment, because you'll only get it if you've seen the show...

@dlipanews So who's the uncle and the nephew? 😶

@beansoyaaa 09:21 AM - 15 Dec 2022

Ciao!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NptWz_0jjrKDZV00
HBO

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy