Albie From "The White Lotus" Was A Part Of That Debby Ryan Meme, Thus Forming A New Multiverse

Related
The JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Split Keeps Getting Messier, With A New TikTok From JoJo Referencing An "Unplanned Hookup"
"You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"
People Are Sharing The Hardest They've Ever Laughed During A Movie, And I Have To Know If You Agree
There's lots of Will Ferrell on here, y'all.
18 Hilariously Random Movie Lines That Aren't Famous, But People Say They Quote Them Every Single Day
"My whole family can’t say 'I don’t know' about something without at least one person tacking on a 'Margo!' at the end."
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
14 People Who Had A Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone I Know
The lesbian couple one was actually a win.
Prevention
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting ‘Law and Order: SVU’ News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons — and they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, as she got emotional on Instagram while saying goodbye to her longtime co-star and close friend. In a...
Netflix Just Gave Us A First Look At The "That '70s Show" Cast Returning For The New Spinoff Series
Netflix also revealed which of the new That '90s Show characters is Jackie and Kelso's kid.
Avery Cyrus Says She's "Hurt" From Splitting With JoJo Siwa, After JoJo Says She Was Used For "Clout"
Avery's comments come after JoJo alluded to her own feelings about the pair's recent breakup.
The Cast Of "Emily In Paris" Played Who's Who And Tea Was Spilled
"That's not fair because she has kept so many secrets of theirs!"
17 Moments People Became Aware That The Real Toxic Problem In Their Relationship Was Actually Them
"When he broke down crying in front of me because he felt like I didn’t trust him."
Where To Follow The Cast Of "Single's Inferno" Season 2 On Instagram
Keep up with the cast of Single's Inferno S2 while you wait for new episodes.
16 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths And How People Reacted
"I remember waking up, opening Reddit, and reading that Robin Williams had died. I had to scratch my eyes to make sure I read that right. His movies were my childhood."
"It's Completely Absurd": People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Have "Ruined" For Everyone Else
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."
People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much
"So many people believe that life ends when you hit 20, 30, 40...or any age, really. But you can ALWAYS have new experiences no matter how old you are."
16 Times Celebs Were Called Out For Body-Shaming Other Celebs
When Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, supermodel Cheryl Tiegs told E! News, "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it."
New York Magazine Published A "Nepo Baby" Cover Story, And People On Twitter Are Having A Field Day With It
"Vulture lobbing a nepo baby discourse grenade on the TL the Monday before Christmas…gorgeous work."
Its Been 25 Years Since "Titanic" Was Released, And Here's What The Cast Looks Like 25 Years Later
We are all Old Lady Rose now.
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0