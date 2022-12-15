ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albie From "The White Lotus" Was A Part Of That Debby Ryan Meme, Thus Forming A New Multiverse

By Syd Robinson
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laaTt_0jjrKCgm00

If you watched The White Lotus , chances are high that you had a little crushy-wushy on our Savior Complex King™ Albie Di Grasso, played by Adam DiMarco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErDR1_0jjrKCgm00
Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Yeah, this one.

HBO

Chances are also high that you've seen this Debby Ryan meme splattered across the internet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHMiX_0jjrKCgm00
Disney Channel

What if I told you that these two existed in the same multiverse?

ABC / Via giphy.com

Well, I recently saw THIS CLIP on Twitter that was posted by user @jamiepece . To say I was aghast? Understatement.

i’m screaming i didn’t know “albie” from white lotus is the guy that debby ryan looks at with this meme 💀💀💀

@jamiepece 09:05 PM - 14 Dec 2022

Apparently, Adam played Debby's love interest, Gavin, in Radio Rebel ???

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAhrj_0jjrKCgm00
Disney Channel

Yup. There he is!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GCWe_0jjrKCgm00
Disney Channel

So yeah, this was news to me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9SkD_0jjrKCgm00
Disney Channel

Me trying to seduce Albie into making his daddy give me 50,000 euros:

Disney Channel

Anyway.............

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqeCq_0jjrKCgm00
HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtPCc_0jjrKCgm00
Disney Channel

Bye, now!

