Clarkstown, NY

Man Wanted For Hudson Valley Armed Robbery Nabbed After Parkway Chase, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago

A man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a Hudson Valley mini-mart was nabbed by state police following a chase on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

The incident started in Rockland County around 9:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Clarkstown.

New York State Police were advised to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in an armed robbery of a mini-mart in Clarkstown, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Troopers spotted the wanted vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, traveling southbound on the Mario Cuomo Bridge and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, McCormick said.

The driver exited the Thruway onto the Sprain Brook Parkway where troopers then conducted a moving roadblock to successfully stop the vehicle, state police said.

The driver, Shahzad A. Khan, age 41, of Carteret, New Jersey, was taken into custody and transported to state police headquarters in Tarrytown.

McCormick said a further investigation revealed Khan was driving with a suspended license and both plates on the vehicle were reported stolen by the NYPD.

Khan was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property
  • Unlawful fleeing police
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Reckless endangerment of property
  • Aggravated driving without a license
  • Reckless driving

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Yonkers Court in January and turned over to the Town of Clarkstown Police Department for the armed robbery.

Daily Voice

