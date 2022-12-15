Unfortunately for the Republicans MAGA hasn't gotten that memo yet and if the Republican establishment and the news media are successful in pushing Trump out of power Trump is going to burn this Republican party to the ground and this will be great for America.
if American is run the way desantis runs Florida, we will be the United States of nonadjacent UAE. Conald Rump is a nightmare in every way as well, it's nice to see someone feels that way. Biden, Biden, Biden. may God bless the president and his family while he deals with more greed, lies and corruption. good luck comrades, good luck.🌊💙🇺🇲🌊💙
Oh boy, I'm dem...and I hope tRump doesn't get the presidential nomination! There are a bunch of Republicans that would be a much better candidate for presidential election. tRump has way to much baggage and chaos to deal with. And I think Biden is getting a little to old. I think a good candidate would be Gavin Newsom for the democratic party....But who knows. Please no trumpism.... it's all bad!!
