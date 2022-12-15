People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame

She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...

