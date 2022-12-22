NEXT Weather gallery: Snowstorms of 2022-2023
Lisa Willey shared an absolutely stunning image from Duluth following the latest round of winter weather. How can you not be in the holiday spirit looking at this splendor?
Jennifer Gates caught some big flakes falling near the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
A lovely scene in Champlin, Minn.
The bird feeders are piled high with fresh snow in Bloomington.
A cardinal gets a frigid wash-up in Inver Grove Heights.
Well if it doesn't look positively idyllic at the Detroit Mountain Ski Patrol Shack.
East Rush Lake saw considerable snow totals.
A frosty saunter from out of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
Wyoming, Minnesota looks positively at peace with winter.
A winter wonderland in Springbrook Nature Center.
Gorgeousness on the bird trails of Spring Grove.
Gorgeous snow cover in Amery, Wisconsin.
A stunning winter scene on Apple River in Amery, Wisconsin.
Fresh snow in Zimmerman.
Forest Lake is another awesome place for a pup to explore.
Breezy Point is another place for the snow-loving canine.
Lake Elmo is the place to be for this winter-loving pooch.
In South Minneapolis, a giant rabbit is covered by a giant dose of snow.
The streets are white and speckled with holiday colors in Farmington.
What's black and white and red all over? Ortonville.
A bout for the ages in Coon Rapids.
A new giant neighbor in Big Lake.
Building a snow cat in Danube.
A positively serene scene in Minneapolis's Fulton neighborhood.
At least some creatures are enjoying the winter snow in Maple Grove.
Doesn't this Maple Grove scene look like a snow globe?
The chapel of Carleton College is looking positively still, still, still.
The boughs are bending under the weight of the new snow in Park Rapids.
The north fork of the Crow River in Forest City looks absolutely magical.
A cardinal perched amid snowy branches in Chaska.
A train speeds through a snow-covered woods in Homer.
A wintry cabin scene in Bemidji
Light breaks through the branches of a frosted tree.
The spider-like branches of a tree are coated in snow in Chaska.
An idyllic backyard shot in Red Wing.
Forget all others; this is the true Winter Wonderland! Our own John Lauritsen captured this still, still, still scene at Crow River in Hutchinson.
Here are snow-covered birch trees in Inver Grove Heights.
A moody holiday display as seen in Randall.
Bre in Brooklyn Park captured this bright scene.
It's beginning to look a lot like ... a lot of snow!
Eagan was positively covered in snow during the nearly week-long snow event.
In Wadena, the storm made the icicles bend inward.
Eagan was awash in holiday glow.
Marthaler Park is very much not melting in the dark. Here's the glistening scene in West St. Paul.
Snow clinging to tree branches.
A beautiful sight at Lake Elmo Park Preserve.
Swans enjoying the winter weather in Elk River.
Snow is always fun for our furry friends to play in.
