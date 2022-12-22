NEXT Weather gallery: Snowstorms of 2022-2023

Lisa Willey

Lisa Willey shared an absolutely stunning image from Duluth following the latest round of winter weather. How can you not be in the holiday spirit looking at this splendor?

Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates caught some big flakes falling near the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

Jan Anderson

A lovely scene in Champlin, Minn.

Kent Woodgate

The bird feeders are piled high with fresh snow in Bloomington.

Larry Hollar

A cardinal gets a frigid wash-up in Inver Grove Heights.

Mark Lindquist

Well if it doesn't look positively idyllic at the Detroit Mountain Ski Patrol Shack.

Priscilla Mitchell

East Rush Lake saw considerable snow totals.

Sheri Ternes

A frosty saunter from out of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

Sherri Thompson

Wyoming, Minnesota looks positively at peace with winter.

Jamie Orcutt

A winter wonderland in Springbrook Nature Center.

Rick Aske

Gorgeousness on the bird trails of Spring Grove.

Terri Wetterstrom

Gorgeous snow cover in Amery, Wisconsin.

Suzanne Halpin

A stunning winter scene on Apple River in Amery, Wisconsin.

Vickie Thomas

Fresh snow in Zimmerman.

Sue Fischer

Forest Lake is another awesome place for a pup to explore.

Shari

Breezy Point is another place for the snow-loving canine.

Murphy

Lake Elmo is the place to be for this winter-loving pooch.

Michael Redmond

In South Minneapolis, a giant rabbit is covered by a giant dose of snow.

Jaime

The streets are white and speckled with holiday colors in Farmington.

Warren and Barb Wiese

What's black and white and red all over? Ortonville.

Diane

A bout for the ages in Coon Rapids.

Chelsea Frolik

A new giant neighbor in Big Lake.

Carnie Allex

Building a snow cat in Danube.

Cheryl Robinson

A positively serene scene in Minneapolis's Fulton neighborhood.

Heather Winsand

At least some creatures are enjoying the winter snow in Maple Grove.

Heather Winsand

Doesn't this Maple Grove scene look like a snow globe?

Paula Stowe

The chapel of Carleton College is looking positively still, still, still.

Zelda Novak

The boughs are bending under the weight of the new snow in Park Rapids.

Maggie Schultz

The north fork of the Crow River in Forest City looks absolutely magical.

Jennifer Bishop

A cardinal perched amid snowy branches in Chaska.

Kathy Robinson

A train speeds through a snow-covered woods in Homer.

Kathy White

A wintry cabin scene in Bemidji

Jennifer Bishop

Light breaks through the branches of a frosted tree.

Jennifer Bishop

The spider-like branches of a tree are coated in snow in Chaska.

Carol Warnacutt

An idyllic backyard shot in Red Wing.

John Lauritsen

Forget all others; this is the true Winter Wonderland! Our own John Lauritsen captured this still, still, still scene at Crow River in Hutchinson.

Mary Arneson

Here are snow-covered birch trees in Inver Grove Heights.

Bob Maschler

A moody holiday display as seen in Randall.

Bre

Bre in Brooklyn Park captured this bright scene.

Bre

It's beginning to look a lot like ... a lot of snow!

Carrie Nordstrom

Eagan was positively covered in snow during the nearly week-long snow event.

Karla Say

In Wadena, the storm made the icicles bend inward.

Lane Baumgartner

Eagan was awash in holiday glow.

Steph

Marthaler Park is very much not melting in the dark. Here's the glistening scene in West St. Paul.

Mary Beth Chirico

Snow clinging to tree branches.

Sara Burnett

A beautiful sight at Lake Elmo Park Preserve.

Jodie Albrecht

Swans enjoying the winter weather in Elk River.

Jeena Arnachellum

Snow is always fun for our furry friends to play in.