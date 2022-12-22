ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

NEXT Weather gallery: Snowstorms of 2022-2023

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJepb_0jjoGWWH00

Lisa Willey

Lisa Willey shared an absolutely stunning image from Duluth following the latest round of winter weather. How can you not be in the holiday spirit looking at this splendor?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eY4Hi_0jjoGWWH00
Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates caught some big flakes falling near the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqWtk_0jjoGWWH00
Jan Anderson

A lovely scene in Champlin, Minn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uB99s_0jjoGWWH00
Kent Woodgate

The bird feeders are piled high with fresh snow in Bloomington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTikJ_0jjoGWWH00
Larry Hollar

A cardinal gets a frigid wash-up in Inver Grove Heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8wAK_0jjoGWWH00
Mark Lindquist

Well if it doesn't look positively idyllic at the Detroit Mountain Ski Patrol Shack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Own1g_0jjoGWWH00
Priscilla Mitchell

East Rush Lake saw considerable snow totals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmLZH_0jjoGWWH00
Sheri Ternes

A frosty saunter from out of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RS8cr_0jjoGWWH00
Sherri Thompson

Wyoming, Minnesota looks positively at peace with winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mcYw_0jjoGWWH00
Jamie Orcutt

A winter wonderland in Springbrook Nature Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23w5ex_0jjoGWWH00
Rick Aske

Gorgeousness on the bird trails of Spring Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30k6Eq_0jjoGWWH00
Terri Wetterstrom

Gorgeous snow cover in  Amery, Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmcCf_0jjoGWWH00
Suzanne Halpin

A stunning winter scene on Apple River in Amery, Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbTDm_0jjoGWWH00
Vickie Thomas

Fresh snow in Zimmerman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpqXd_0jjoGWWH00
Sue Fischer

Forest Lake is another awesome place for a pup to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P72zg_0jjoGWWH00
Shari

Breezy Point is another place for the snow-loving canine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23X127_0jjoGWWH00
Murphy

Lake Elmo is the place to be for this winter-loving pooch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFho0_0jjoGWWH00
Michael Redmond

In South Minneapolis, a giant rabbit is covered by a giant dose of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9Gwh_0jjoGWWH00
Jaime

The streets are white and speckled with holiday colors in Farmington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWBj1_0jjoGWWH00
Warren and Barb Wiese

What's black and white and red all over? Ortonville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnqz7_0jjoGWWH00
Diane

A bout for the ages in Coon Rapids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjhEH_0jjoGWWH00
Chelsea Frolik

A new giant neighbor in Big Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7VbX_0jjoGWWH00
Carnie Allex

Building a snow cat in Danube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBKDv_0jjoGWWH00
Cheryl Robinson

A positively serene scene in Minneapolis's Fulton neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNL5L_0jjoGWWH00
Heather Winsand

At least some creatures are enjoying the winter snow in Maple Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0m4f_0jjoGWWH00
Heather Winsand

Doesn't this Maple Grove scene look like a snow globe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RqBw_0jjoGWWH00
Paula Stowe

The chapel of Carleton College is looking positively still, still, still.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7EUU_0jjoGWWH00
Zelda Novak

The boughs are bending under the weight of the new snow in Park Rapids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koUNu_0jjoGWWH00
Maggie Schultz

The north fork of the Crow River in Forest City looks absolutely magical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQvgC_0jjoGWWH00
Jennifer Bishop

A cardinal perched amid snowy branches in Chaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JceHJ_0jjoGWWH00
Kathy Robinson

A train speeds through a snow-covered woods in Homer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XljhS_0jjoGWWH00
Kathy White

A wintry cabin scene in Bemidji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBUlg_0jjoGWWH00
Jennifer Bishop

Light breaks through the branches of a frosted tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myakS_0jjoGWWH00
Jennifer Bishop

The spider-like branches of a tree are coated in snow in Chaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2Ywo_0jjoGWWH00
Carol Warnacutt

An idyllic backyard shot in Red Wing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfUFz_0jjoGWWH00
John Lauritsen

Forget all others; this is the true Winter Wonderland! Our own John Lauritsen captured this still, still, still scene at Crow River in Hutchinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eVh1_0jjoGWWH00
Mary Arneson

Here are snow-covered birch trees in Inver Grove Heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wapas_0jjoGWWH00
Bob Maschler

A moody holiday display as seen in Randall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RID50_0jjoGWWH00
Bre

Bre in Brooklyn Park captured this bright scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Re4lT_0jjoGWWH00
Bre

It's beginning to look a lot like ... a lot of snow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS9wr_0jjoGWWH00
Carrie Nordstrom

Eagan was positively covered in snow during the nearly week-long snow event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8pvR_0jjoGWWH00
Karla Say

In Wadena, the storm made the icicles bend inward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFYpM_0jjoGWWH00
Lane Baumgartner

Eagan was awash in holiday glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C3JU_0jjoGWWH00
Steph

Marthaler Park is very much not melting in the dark. Here's the glistening scene in West St. Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBdKw_0jjoGWWH00
Mary Beth Chirico

Snow clinging to tree branches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5oxg_0jjoGWWH00
Sara Burnett

A beautiful sight at Lake Elmo Park Preserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNT08_0jjoGWWH00
Jodie Albrecht

Swans enjoying the winter weather in Elk River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCG5g_0jjoGWWH00
Jeena Arnachellum

Snow is always fun for our furry friends to play in.

