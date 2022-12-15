From Superhero To Superfoods: Chris Hemsworth Explores How To Be Superhuman In "Limitless"

We've all been there — you're thrown into an unexpected, potential emergency situation, and pressure is laid on you to solve it. If we believe we're in over our heads and not equipped to deal with it, our brain hits the panic button. It tells our fight or flight circuit that we're in danger and to prepare for the very worst as we discussed above.

Going back to our ancestors' needs, our bodies are equipped to anticipate injury, so our arteries tighten and send blood in toward our core, lessening the risk of us bleeding to death in dangerous situations. That's all well and good if we really are being chased by a bear, but chances are the modern-day predator kicking us into this state is something like a sudden work deadline, and this rerouting of blood to the core means less blood is now reaching our muscles and brain. Needless to say, this means both our mental and physical strength start to flag.

So, how can we tell our body that today's predator isn't a grizzly bear? Limitless suggests you can do it by thinking more positively. Yes, I know, there's nothing worse than someone telling you to just "calm down" or "cheer up" when you're stressed, but if your internal voice soothes your fight or flight system, it can override it. Doing this can cause our fight or flight system to close up shop and stop wreaking havoc on our bodies.

Soothing ourselves in this way can flip our physical response, opening our blood vessels back up so our brains and muscles get the power they need, and we can get through whatever situation we've been thrown into.