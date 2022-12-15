ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It

By Alexa Lisitza
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOVeg_0jjnW8Ef00

Exactly one month ago, former first lady Michelle Obama released her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times . Based on her own experiences, the book is full of advice on how to navigate changes in life — and though that's incredible and inspiring, that's not what we're here to talk about.

Instagram: @michelleobama

We're here because Michelle is currently touring with her book across the nation, and (respectfully) she looks DAMN GOOD .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWTvO_0jjnW8Ef00
Instagram: @michelleobama

Starting out hot, Michelle wore this jumpsuit with a cinched waist on her Chicago stop:

Instagram: @michelleobama

Love the swooped bay-ang and matching heels:

Instagram: @michelleobama

In San Francisco, Auntie paired wide-leg jeans with a black bodysuit and wrap:

Instagram: @michelleobama

Who told her to be so stylish?

Instagram: @michelleobama

Then she did a second night in the city, and though everything about the video below is corny, her outfit certainly isn't:

Instagram: @michelleobama

I feel like this fit is straight out of TikTok:

Instagram: @michelleobama

When Michelle was paired with Tracee Ellis Ross, the duo wore fun suits together. Michelle opted for a deep velvet green that I can imagine many of us begging our friends to "feel it" if we saw this in a store:

Instagram: @michelleobama

And obviously she had to go for a crisp white when sitting down with the legendary queen of interviews, Oprah:

Instagram: @michelleobama

Later in the tour, I was thrilled to see Michelle going back to her tried-and-true staple: a plum monochrome moment...

Instagram: @michelleobama

...because who could ever forget this Inauguration Day lewk that broke the internet? Not I.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAB3H_0jjnW8Ef00
Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Shifting into something super classy, Michelle stunned in this yellow two-piece:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLrED_0jjnW8Ef00
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

Let me give y'all some angles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFnHu_0jjnW8Ef00
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

Then she proved that she could look just as good in something more casual:

Instagram: @michelleobama

I've never looked this good in denim on denim, and I never will:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QVft_0jjnW8Ef00
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Live Nation

She can do denim, tracksuits, up, down, or full-on leather, as she did in Atlanta, where she was joined onstage by Tyler Perry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsLRh_0jjnW8Ef00
Derek White / Getty Images for ABA

Madame can honestly do it all, and I will continue tuning in for each fashion moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSMxE_0jjnW8Ef00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

What an icon.

Comments / 124

Kimberlee Demming
6d ago

For God's sake is there ANYTHING Big Mike does not THINK he is the world's foremost authority on? From Pandemic depression she had (undiagnosed) to menopause- not a role model, a token like the husband

Reply(33)
38
dre
6d ago

This lady never wore her hair like this when her husband was in office. I don’t respect her at all

Reply(3)
20
Jim Pearson
7d ago

Give me a break! If this is hot, you need to raise your standards.

Reply
34
