Here Are Where All The Best Christmas Movies Are Streaming

Deck them halls and jingle them bells because it is officially Christmas season. It's that time of year where the world falls in love and you get to watch all of your favorite Yuletide films.

But in the age of streaming, it can be nearly impossible to know where any of your favorite Christmas movies are actually available to watch, and you might end up scrolling for hours just to find a terrible remake or forgettable sequel to the classic.

Fortunately, I am here to help with the ultimate Christmas movie streaming guide which will show you where all of the classics and modern holiday movies are available for streaming in time for Christmas. Enjoy!

Apple TV+

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

An all-time classic featuring a glum Charlie Brown (voiced by Peter Robbins) trying to figure out what Christmas is really all about in the face of rampant commercialism. The entire special is barely 25 minutes long, but it manages to squeeze a ton of memorable moments into its short runtime, all of which is accompanied by Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack. No matter how old you are, you'll be smiling from ear-to-ear when the entire Peanuts gang helps spruce up Charlie Brown's sad little Christmas tree. Watch it on Apple TV+ . United Features Syndicate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Disney+

Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) wishes that his family would disappear and is shocked to discover that his wish seemingly came true. At first, being on his own is a dream come true, as he gets to eat all the pizza he wants and can watch violent gangster flicks without anyone telling him not to. But it soon turns into a nightmare, as a dastardly duo known as the Wet Bandits plan to break into the McCallister house to rob them blind. It's up to Kevin to defend his home, while his mom does everything she can to get home for Christmas. Watch it on Disney+ . 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

There have been endless adaptations of Charles Dickens's classic Christmas tale, but I think this one stands alone as the best. Michael Caine is perfectly curmudgeonly as Ebenezer Scrooge, playing the role of the original Christmas hater completely straight, even as he is surrounded by Muppets. And the film has the Muppets' signature sincerity along with its zany antics, so that Scrooge's transformation feels entirely earned. Watch it on Disney+ . Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is this a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? The answer is both, as Jack Skellington's plan to take over for Santa and give his own creepy spin on Christmas absolutely works as a Yuletide yearly tradition. The stop-motion animation is incredible, as Henry Selick manages to bring the imagination of Tim Burton to life in a way that is spooky without being downright scary. Watch it on Disney+. Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Santa Clause (1994)

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced dad who prioritizes work over his son, but that all changes on Christmas Eve, when he accidentally becomes Santa (by accidentally killing the original) despite the fact that he does not believe in the magic of Christmas. Allen nails the part of a sarcastic workaholic who is suddenly given the job of delivering presents to kids all around the world, and the movie has some fun bringing a bit of a modern perspective on the Santa mythos. Watch it on Disney+ . Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

HBO Max

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Elizabeth (Barbara Stanwyck) has made a name for herself as a food writer who inspires readers with her tales of domestic bliss on her charming Connecticut farm with her husband and baby. The only issue? None of it is actually true, and she is in danger of being exposed when her editor insists she host returning war hero Jefferson Jones (Dennis Morgan) for Christmas. Watching Elizabeth struggle to keep up the charade is endlessly entertaining, especially as she finds herself falling for Jefferson, who, of course, believes she is a married mother. Watch it on HBO Max . Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

A Christmas Story (1983)

Arguably the definitive Christmas film, A Christmas Story works because it is so simple yet universal in its depiction of being a kid during the most wonderful time of the year. Even as Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) faces the harsh realities of life in the form of hidden advertisements and grumpy mall Santas, he remains hopeful because of his desire to get a a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. A Christmas Story balances the optimism of childhood with the cynicism of adulthood perfectly, telling a story that is as hilarious as it is heartfelt. Watch it on HBO Max . MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) just wants to have a magical Christmas celebration with his family, but of course, nothing is ever that easy for the Griswold patriarch. His determination to have a festive holiday is tested by annoying relatives, a few painful pratfalls, and the false promise of a Christmas bonus. But, in the end, Clark remembers that the true meaning of Christmas is being with the ones you love, which is a good reminder for all of us as we try to survive being around our loved ones this holiday season. Watch it on HBO Max . Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Whoville loves nothing more than Christmas. But the Grinch? The guy hates it. In this live-action adaption of the Dr. Seuss story, we learn about what exactly caused this green hairy creature to despise this time of year so much. It's a sweet story, but what really stands out is the laughs. I don't think Carrey gets enough credit for how funny he is in this movie, especially considering how much of its runtime is him essentially monologuing to himself. It's a remarkable tour-de-force of comedy, with Carrey doing some of the most outlandish and hilarious work of his career. Watch it on HBO Max . Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Elf (2003)

Buddy (Will Ferrell) sneaks into Santa's bag as a baby and ends up being raised to be an elf. Eventually, the truth is revealed to him, and he heads to New York City to reunite with his dad, Walter (James Caan), who he is shocked to learn is on the Naughty List. This is one of the best fish-out-of-water movies ever made, as Buddy's attempt to assimilate to the mean streets of the Big Apple are hysterical. But it's his unshakeable faith in Christmas that really makes this a certified modern classic in the Christmas canon. And rather than play the part with a hint of irony, Ferrell is completely sincere in his masterful portrayal of a man raised by elves. Watch it on HBO Max . New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Two kids end up hopping into Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve, accidentally causing the sleigh to crash and putting Christmas morning in danger. On its surface, The Christmas Chronicles is a good-but-not-quite-great Christmas movie, but it has one very obvious ingredient that helps it jump to the next level: Kurt Russell as Santa! He is unsurprisingly outstanding in the role, and his presence made the film an unexpected hit, spawning a sequel that isn't quite as good. Watch it on Netflix. Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Klaus (2019)

Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) is a lazy narcissist who is forced by his dad to be trained to become a postman in the hopes of his son learning the importance of responsibility. He ends up stumbling upon a reclusive, toy-making woodsman named Klaus (voiced by J. K. Simmons) and begins helping him secretly deliver toys to children. Klaus is a clever reimagining of the Santa origin story and one of the best films from Netflix's now mostly-defunct animation branch. Watch it on Netflix . Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

White Christmas (1954)

After surviving WWII, Bob (Bing Crosby) and Phil (Danny Kaye) become a successful song-and-dance duo back in the States. Their old Mess Sergeant asks them to come see his sisters, Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen), perform, and while sparks immediately fly with Phil and Judy, Bob and Betty can't stand each other. The foursome end up in a cozy hotel in Vermont, where they run into Bob and Phil's former general, who has fallen upon hard times. This is one of those "they just don't make 'em like this anymore" classics that will have you singing and dancing along to get into the holiday spirit. Watch it on Netflix . Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Paramount+

Bad Santa (2003)

Willie (Billy Bob Thorton) and Marcus (Tony Cox) are thieves with an ingenious strategy: each year, they get hired as Santa and an elf at a mall and then rob all of the stores at night before leaving town. But Willie begins to have a change of heart when he meets Thurman (Brett Kelly), a kind-hearted but dim-witted boy who genuinely believes Willie is Santa. This movie is not for everyone, but if you prefer your eggnog spiked and your comedies dark, Bad Santa might be the perfect Christmas flick for you. Watch it on Paramount+ . Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Peacock

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Yes, the Grinch got in here twice. But that's only because both versions are entirely distinct in their depiction of the story. While the live-action version takes all sorts of creative liberties, this animated version is an extremely faithful retelling of Dr. Seuss's tale of how exactly the Grinch managed to steal Christmas from an entire town. The 25-minute special was originally just meant to air on television, but it ended up becoming a staple of Christmas cinema for the decades since its original release. Watch it on Peacock . MGM Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

Love Actually (2003)

Is Love Actually perfect? No. In fact, you could easily break down why several of the plot lines in the movie are not as romantic and sweet as they present themselves to be (and many people have). But I stand by this movie for its absolutely stacked ensemble and the moments that work far outweighing the flaws. Because, like Christmas, enjoying the spirit of Love Actually is about focusing on the magic of the holidays rather than being a Scrooge who needlessly points out plot holes and unrealistic character motivation. Watch it on Peacock. Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

A man named Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) is hired by Macy’s to play Santa after filling in last-minute at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. But it turns out that Kris genuinely believes that he is the real Santa, and eventually, he ends up on trial having to prove his sanity while maintaining his claim as the man who makes the list and checks it twice. Miracle on 34th Street is the first really great Christmas movie, and decades later, it remains one of the necessary films for enjoying a holly, jolly Christmas. Watch it on Peacock . 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Prime Video

The Holiday (2006)

Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) are both desperate to get away from their lives for the holidays, so they end up crossing the Atlantic to swap homes for two weeks. While Amanda becomes smitten with Iris's dreamy brother Graham (Jude Law), Iris connects with Miles (Jack Black), a coworker and friend of Amanda's. This is a slightly unrealistic but incredibly sweet rom-com about finding love on Christmas that is carried almost entirely by the incredible work of the cast, all of whom are delivering some of the best and most charming performances of their careers. Rent it on Prime Video . Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) had big dreams of leaving his small town, yet he can never seem to escape. And at his lowest point on Christmas Eve, he considers taking his own life before his guardian angel arrives to show him the meaning of being. Christmas movies will often get criticized as being too earnest and optimistic, and while that can be true, it's certainly not the case here. While It's a Wonderful Life is an earnest, life-affirming movie, it earns that by showing the tough reality that most of us do not get everything we want out of life. This is not just the best Christmas movie; it's one of the greatest movies ever made. Watch it on Prime Video . RKO Radio Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Scrooged (1988)