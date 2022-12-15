ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Developing: Greater Community Bank to be purchased by LGE Community Credit Union.

By File: Rome News-Tribune, jdruckenmiller
 5 days ago
The main office of Greater Community Bank is off Martha Berry adjacent to the post office.  File: Rome News-Tribune

This past February, Greater Community Bank marked 26 years, first in Rome and later in Calhoun and Cartersville.

What Tom Caldwell and colleagues started in 1996 was known as Greater Rome Bank and stayed that way until the focus and footprint expanded outside Floyd County.

Now comes another move as LGE Community Credit Union -- started by seven Lockheed employees in 1951 -- has announced plans to purchase the bank.

The deal won't be official until later in 2023 and we're expected additional updates on what it means to the Greater Community customers in Rome, Cartersville and Calhoun.

The purchase gives LGE a much stronger presence in the ever-competitive financial community in Northwest Georgia, establishing offices in Rome, Cartersville and Calhoun. LGE already has offices outside the Perimeter stretching from Marietta/Smyrna to Dallas, Acworth and Canton.

In recent years, Greater Community Bank has greatly expanded its Calhoun office and also grown the Cartersville location. The popular branch off Second Avenue near the YMCA just underwent a major update inside and out.

The announcement follows the 2021 merger of Rome-based Heritage First Bank into the First National Community Bank system, creating a financial network stretching from Paulding County into Chattanooga.

Media release: LGE Community Credit Union has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Greater Community Bank, a community bank with branches in Bartow, Floyd and Gordon counties.

“LGE Community Credit Union and Greater Community Bank coming together will deepen the commitment to consumers and businesses in these communities,” says Chris Leggett, president and CEO of LGE Community Credit Union.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the customers of Greater Community Bank. As a member- owned, not-for-profit cooperative, we are dedicated to improving the financial well-being of our members by delivering value through better rates and lower fees, convenience, caring service and sound financial management.”

David Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank, said “Greater Community Bank was built on the core values of integrity, respect, excellence, service, and team. Our board of directors believes LGE Community Credit Union reflects similar values and this alignment will be a positive move for our customers, employees and the communities we serve.”

LGE Community Credit Union, a $2.04 billion credit union based in Atlanta, currently operates 14 branches, participates in a nationwide ATM network, offers online and mobile banking (including great features like remote check deposit which offers the convenience to deposit a check from the LGE mobile app on your smartphone), and a wide variety of financial services. The acquisition will give LGE three additional branches, and will open its membership to residents and businesses in Floyd and Gordon counties

The board of directors of both LGE Community Credit Union and Greater Community Bank have unanimously approved the transaction. The closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur by the third quarter of 2023, is subject to approval by Greater Community Bank’s shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Greater Community Bank was advised by the investment banking firm The Burke Group and represented by the law firm James Bates Brannan Groover LLP. LGE Community Credit Union was advised and represented by Michael M. Bell of the law firm Honigman LLP.

Comments / 0

 

