The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022

Tahir packs an absolutely unforgettable punch in her first contemporary YA, which centers on former best friends Noor and Salahuddin, Pakistani Muslim kids doing their best to survive abuse, poverty, and everything else life in the desert town of Juniper, California tries to throw their way. For both of them, a way out seems impossible. Noor's uncle, who saved her from the earthquake that killed the rest of her family and their village when she was six, will never let her go to college when there's still the family liquor store to run. And Salahuddin just wants to help carry on his now-deceased mother's dream of running an inn, even though he absolutely cannot afford it, and has no support from his alcoholic father. As they make their way back to each other, first as friends, and then exploring the relationship they never gave a chance, the strength they find in each other gives them their first taste of hope in forever. But that may not be enough to overcome all the brutal obstacles that stand in their way. This is the kind of book that positively climbs into your bones and steals your breath in the very best way. —Dahlia Adler