ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

MoD to revive Belfast shipbuilding with contract for three naval vessels

By Lisa O'Carroll Brexit correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gSDk_0jjh532800
The final assembly of all three naval ships will take place at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast famous for building the Titanic. Photograph: Radharc Images/Alamy

Shipbuilding is to be revived in Belfast after 20 years as part of a £1.6bn Ministry of Defence contract for three new naval vessels, Rishi Sunak has announced.

A consortium led by the shipyard Harland and Wolff has secured the preferred bidder status which will create 1,200 jobs across three companies, 900 of which will be in Belfast.

The final assembly of all three ships will take place at the shipyard famous for building the Titanic and the Samson and Goliath cranes.

“Northern Ireland – its people and its future – are rightly at the centre of our shipbuilding ambitions,” said Sunak. The prime minister was visiting Northern Ireland on Thursday to meet politicians as part of efforts to break the impasse over the Brexit trade arrangements and get the Democratic Unionist party back to Stormont.

Sunak’s first visit to Belfast as prime minister comes as the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, and the European Commission vice-president, Maroš Šefčovič, met in Brussels to discuss negotiations over the Northern Ireland protocol .

The prime minister met political leaders after a summit with the Northern Ireland secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, to apply pressure to restore power sharing.

Šefčovič said he had a “constructive” meeting with Cleverly in Brussels and they were both “determined to find joint solutions” that work for all. “I want us to make the most of this window of opportunity,” he tweeted.

Cleverly tweeted that the discussions had been “important”, echoing Brussels’ “determination” to find a deal.

The DUP has refused to form an executive at Stormont since the local elections confirmed Sinn Féin as the biggest party last May. The boycott is centred on objections to mandatory EU checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, including the use of international-style customs declaration forms.

The EU and the UK are aiming to get the outlines of a deal by mid January, in time for the next legal deadline for a Stormont election to be called. They say that if “some sort of heads of agreement” could be struck on the landing zone for a deal, the details could be determined in talks in the next two or three months.

One of the main bones of contention is the customs declarations required for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain. The UK’s suggestion for a green lane at Northern Irish ports for trucks carrying goods destined to remain in Northern Ireland is considered “very difficult” for the EU, which is determined Ireland does not become a porous border into the single market.

The UK believes the green lane has a chance of winning the backing of the DUP, but it would have to be combined with a system of “significant” fines for any supplier who abused the system, and “robust” market surveillance.

The DUP is keen to ensure that goods meeting UK standards can go through the green channel as long as they can formally guarantee the goods remain in Northern Ireland. This would also be a challenge for Brussels, particularly as it would require an element of trust, which is still in short supply after Boris Johnson’s premiership.

“This is all very difficult territory for the EU,” one Westminster source said. “They have never before outsourced their border and there is so little trust of the UK, but it could offer the DUP a landing zone.”

Soundings have also been taken about a landing zone for Eurosceptics in the European Research Group. It is thought they are backing the Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker’s paper, which suggests updating the Brexit trade agreement by adding a “customs cooperation chapter” and changing the protocol to include a dispute mechanism that does not involve the European court of justice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Painting myself blue and learning Na’vi: how Avatar taught me to love being a fan

When my alarm went off just after midnight on Thursday, readying me for the drive to the 1:45am screening of Avatar: The Way of Water after three hours of fitful sleep, I experienced a brief moment of existential reckoning. The bargaining began: it’s been a long year, I’m 40, at the pointy end of my PhD, there’s Covid around … all I needed to do was turn the alarm off, and go back to sleep. To do so, however, would mean ignoring that before I went to bed, I had laid out my Kryolan greasepaint, ready to swipe across my face like Trudy Chacon when she went to war for the Omaticaya. It was time to return to Pandora.
The Guardian

Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin promises army anything it asks for, as invasion enters 11th month

Vladimir Putin has pledged to give his army anything it asks for in a meeting with Russia’s top military officials as the war in Ukraine enters its 11th month. Speaking in Moscow at the closing session of the expanded board of the ministry of defence, Putin said there were no “funding restrictions” for the military. “The country, the government will give everything that the army asks for. Everything,” the Russian president added.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

My in-laws feel we are too rich to need presents. I don’t know how to handle Christmas

My little family of three is not rich, but we are richer than my in-laws. As my husband and I have grown our careers, his parents and sister have let their resentment quite openly grow with them. Their perception doesn’t quite meet reality: we live in an expensive area and while we don’t make a big deal out of our jobs and the training we undertook to get them, we have sacrificed a lot and work long hours while they have made conscious choices to work fewer hours, share childcare, live rurally and prioritise differently.
The Guardian

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried out on $250m bail after extradition from Bahamas

The fallen crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was freed on $250m bail on Thursday, a day after agreeing to be extradited from the Bahamas. The 30-year-old faces eight charges connected to his role in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, which carry a maximum sentence of 110 years. Judge Gabriel Gorenstein said Bankman-Fried would have to remain under strict supervision at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Guardian

‘This film is a corrective’: Whitney Houston biopic aims to change the narrative

In the 10 years since Whitney Houston lost her life, four movies have tried to tell her story. In quick succession, we got an unauthorized documentary, an endorsed one, a Lifetime TV depiction, plus a film that focused squarely on her relationship with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. According to Anthony McCarten, who has written the first big-budget Hollywood biopic of the star, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, those films all had one thing in common. “They’re obsessed with her mistakes,” he said to the Guardian. “They were all sensationalist.”
The Guardian

Why have I spent all this time walking normally, like an idiot? What happened when I tried Moonwalkers

The makers of the wheeled shoes promise to turbo-charge your daily stroll, allowing you to walk at 250% of your usual speed. Could they be the future of pedestrianism?. Walking is all right, isn’t it, but it’s a bit slow. A bit ponderous. Wouldn’t it be good if you could walk, but, like, go faster? That is the premise of Moonwalkers: a pair of wheeled shoes that promise you can walk at running speed, without any of the effort of actually running. “Walk how you usually do, and our AI adapts to you,” reads the website blurb. “It’s not skating; it’s genuinely walking, so no new skills are necessary to learn.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

539K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy