3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash

Three Riverdale firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after they were injured in a fire engine crash, including one who was ejected.

Officials said the driver lost control outside Riverdale Fire Station 2 at 7844 Taylor Road and hit a tree. The injured firefighters were rushed to the hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two suffered serious injuries and one was critically injured when he was ejected, according to the news station.

Their names have not been released.

The wreck is under investigation, officials said.

