Texas State

myfoxzone.com

TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
myfoxzone.com

RECIPE: Ube pancakes from Kalsada

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ube has become one of 2022's trendiest ingredients. The purple yam is especially popular in the Philippines, where it's commonly used in a variety of delicious treats. Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato, the duo behind Kalsada, a restaurant specializing in Filipino cuisine in St. Paul,...
SAINT PAUL, MN

