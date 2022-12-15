10 Acclaimed Books That Feature Some Of The Longest Titles Of The Year

Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It
Excuse me, @MichelleObama, can you please tell us who your stylist is? Because we're in desperate need of tips.
People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
18 Christmas Movies That Folks Believe Are Utterly And Absolutely Perfect
The Muppets are at least one of the reasons for the season.
The Best Apocalyptic And Post-Apocalyptic Movies Ever Made
Fingers crossed we get the cyberpunk reality and not the one from The Road.
The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022
Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
When Has The Mandela Effect Completely Bodied Your Notion Of Time And Memory?
At least you know it's not just your memory that's shot.
"Warrior Nun" Star Kristina Tonteri-Young Read A Bunch Of Thirst Tweets — You're Welcome
Kristina Tonteri-Young reading Sister Beatrice and Avatrice thirst tweets is filling the Warrior Nun –sized hole in my heart.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
BuzzFeed
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0