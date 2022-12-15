ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

10 Acclaimed Books That Feature Some Of The Longest Titles Of The Year

By Jaymi the OCBookGirl
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy is one of the most popular nonfiction books of the year. That title, right?! Have you ever noticed some nonfiction books have the LONGEST titles? These then books have interesting and compelling titles AND some consist of the most words in the title of books written this year! Would you pick one of these up just based on the title?

1. A History of Delusions: The Glass King, a Substitute Husband and a Walking Corpse by Victoria Shepherd

Delusions may be just quirky quirks—but they hold the key to collective anxieties and traumas.

Simon & Schuster/Oneworld Publications / Via simonandschuster.com

2. American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, DC by Shahan Mufti

This is a gripping true-crime story about an exploding decade, a charismatic leader and his fanatical followers, and the biggest hostage crisis in American history that I bet you've never heard of.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. Art Is Life: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night by Jerry Saltz

Jerry Saltz, the senior art critic at New York Magazine , takes a look at the art scene during the last two decades, exploring how visionary artists have both documented and challenged the culture.

Riverhead Books

4. The Earth Is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation by Mark Lee Gardner

The Earth is All That Lasts , a tale of two indigenous heroes, tells the story of resistance and hope in a time when it was most needed.

Mariner Books

5. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened by Bill McKibben

This author is angry. He is sad. He is frustrated. And with the release of his latest book, he aims to ignite a national conversation about what's wrong with the United States of America, and what we can do to fix it.

Henry Holt & Co./Macmillan Publishers / Via us.macmillan.com

6. The Future Is Fungi: How Fungi Feed Us, Heal Us, and Save Our World by Michael Lim

From the humble to the mighty, fungi shape life on earth. Learn more about this hidden kingdom and its role in our future in The Future Is Fungi.

Thames & Hudson / Via thamesandhudsonusa.com

7. The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care by Rina Raphael

You may or may not be surprised to find out that the wellness industry is as much about selling a product as it is about selling hope.

Henry Holt & Co./Macmillan Publishers / Via us.macmillan.com

8. Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan

The Index is a funny and captivating history of indexing, revealing the incredible lives and minds of those who have ever created an alphabetical list.

W.W. Norton / Via wwnorton.com

9. I Want to Die But I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki is a deeply personal reflection on self-injury, body image, eating disorders, and the destructive patterns we can fall into after a trauma.

Bloomsbury / Via bloomsbury.com

10. And The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly: Life Wisdom from Someone Who Will (Probably) Die Before You by Margareta Magnusson

It's never too early to begin and The Swedish Art of Aging Well shows us how to prepare for and understand the aging process, and the joys and sorrows it can bring.

Simon & Schuster/Scribner Book Company / Via simonandschuster.com

