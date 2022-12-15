ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Been 30 Years Since "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" Was Released — Here Are Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now

By Devin Herenda
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

It's 2022, which means that it's been three whole decades since moviegoers were blessed with the Home Alone sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York .

The movie continued to follow 10-year-old Kevin McCallister as he and his family members prepare to go on a Christmastime vacation to Florida. At the airport, Kevin inadvertently boards the wrong flight and finds himself in New York City. He then comes across Harry and Marv, the criminals he fought off in the original Home Alone film, who have since escaped from prison. As the two villains plot a new burglary scheme, Kevin devises strategies to stop their plans.

Here is the cast of the classic holiday film then vs. now.

Macaulay Culkin then:

Macaulay reprised his role as Kevin McCallister, a precocious kid who is accidentally separated from his family during their holiday travels and ends up alone in the Big Apple.

Macaulay Culkin now:

Following Home Alone 2 , Macaulay gained starring roles in projects like The Good Son, Richie Rich , and Party Monster . He then went on to appear in Saved! , Sex and Breakfast , Kings , Adam Green's Aladdin , and The Jim Gaffigan Show .

Some of his latest roles are playing Ian in Changeland , portraying Mickey in American Horror Story , and voicing Downtown Pat in the 2022 animated rom-com Entergalactic .

Joe Pesci then:

In Home Alone 2 , Joe portrayed Harry, one of the crooks that Kevin prevents from robbing the toy store Duncan's Toy Chest on Christmas Eve.

Joe Pesci now:

Joe starred in a series of '90s films after again playing Harry. These include A Bronx Tale , Jimmy Hollywood , With Honors , Casino , Gone Fishin' , and Lethal Weapon 4 .

In 2006, he portrayed Joseph Palmi in The Good Shepherd and later appeared as Charlie Bontempo in Love Ranch . His last acting credit was taking on the role of Russell Bufalino in Martin Scorsese's 2019 film, The Irishman .

Daniel Stern then:

Daniel returned to play Marv, Harry's partner in crime who likewise faces Kevin's opposition to their plans of thievery.

Daniel Stern now:

Daniel continued to narrate the series The Wonder Years until 1993. Some of his subsequent projects were Rookie of the Year , City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold , Bushwhacked , and Celtic Pride .

He voiced the titular role in the animated comedy series Dilbert from 1999 to 2000 and has since scored roles like John Whitman in The Last Time , Earl Cavendar in Whip It , Glen Babbit in Manhattan , and Bill Easton in Shrill . He'll next appear in a 2023 episode of the sci-fi series For All Mankind .

Tim Curry then:

Mr. Hector, the nosy Plaza Hotel concierge, was portrayed by Tim.

Tim Curry now:

The performer's prolific acting career has persisted over the years, with many of Tim's projects being voice roles. He's voiced characters for such shows and films as The Little Mermaid series, Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series , Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas , Rugrats in Paris , The Wild Thornberrys , and Phineas and Ferb .

Some of Tim's live-action parts after Home Alone 2 were Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island , Simon Ferguson in Over the Top , Gomez Addams in Addams Family Reunion , Roger Corwin in Charlie's Angels , Mr. Giles French in Family Affair , Nigel St. Nigel in Psych , and Billy Flynn in Criminal Minds .

Following having suffered a stroke in 2012 , Tim has carried on with several performances and reprised his iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for a 2020 Rocky Horror Picture Show virtual livestream production. This year, he narrated a horror film called Fork .

Catherine O'Hara then:

Catherine's character was Kate McCallister, Kevin's mom.

Catherine O'Hara now:

Over the past three decades, Catherine has remained busy with parts in prominent films and TV shows. She voiced Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas , played Cookie Fleck in Best in Show , and took on roles in A Mighty Wind , A Series of Unfortunate Events , Monster House , Penelope , Killers , Glenn Martin DDS , and Skylanders Academy , to name a few.

Catherine is also well-known for her portrayal of Moira Rose on the hit comedy series Schitt's Creek , which she starred in from 2015 to 2020. Appearances on Central Park and The Kids in the Hall are some of her latest credits. She will guest star on the Season 2 premiere of Fraggle Rock and is reportedly ready to again play Delia Deetz for the upcoming sequel to Beetlejuice , per the Direct .

John Heard then:

Kevin's dad, Peter McCallister, was played by John.

John Heard now:

After portraying Peter, John played characters in The Pelican Brief , The Client , Law & Order , O , The Sopranos , White Chicks , CSI: Miami , Jack & Bobby , and The Guardian . You may also recognize him from his parts in Prison Break , Southland , Entourage , 24 Seven , NCIS: Los Angeles , The Murder Pact , Boiling Pot , and Elementary .

The actor died in 2017 at the age of 71. One of his final acting roles was playing a police chief in Imprisoned , a drama thriller film.

Rob Schneider then:

Rob played Cedric, a Plaza Hotel bellhop.

Rob Schneider now:

The actor and comedian appeared on Saturday Night Live through 1994. Rob has since performed in many comedy films like The Waterboy , Big Daddy , The Hot Chick , 50 First Dates , The Longest Yard , The Benchwarmers , Click , and Grown Ups . He's also voiced various animated characters and has been on TV series like Seinfeld , Ally McBeal , Hot in Cleveland , and Men Behaving Badly , which he starred in for two seasons.

In 2017, Rob took on the role of Firuz in Sandly Wexler , and more recently, he acted in two 2022 movies: Home Team and Daddy Daughter Trip . He has several more roles lined up and will carry out comedy tour dates through 2023.

Devin Ratray then:

Devin portrayed Buzz, Kevin's irksome older brother.

Devin Ratray now:

New York Undercover, Law & Order: Criminal Intent , Conviction , Law & Order , Supernatural , The Good Wife , Elementary , and Blue Bloods are a few of the shows Devin played guest roles on after his portrayal of Buzz. In 2017 and 2018, he starred as Nate Henry in seven episodes of Mosaic , then played Tommy Burke in four 2018 episodes of Chicago Med . Some movies he's been in since Home Alone 2 are Dennis the Menace , Strong Island Boys , The Prince and Me , The 2 Bobs , Nebraska , Construction , and Hustlers .

Furthermore, Devin acted in 16 episodes of The Tick as Tinfoil Kevin and again revisited the character Buzz in Home Sweet Home Alone .

This year, he was in the crime drama Kimi in addition to an episode of Better Call Saul . Off screen, the actor has faced troubling accusations in 2021 and 2022 .

Dana Ivey then:

Dana played Hester Stone, a Plaza Hotel front desk employee.

Dana Ivey now:

Along with playing Hester, you may remember Dana from her performances in numerous films that followed Home Alone 2 like Sleepless in Seattle , Sabrina , Two Weeks Notice , Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde , Rush Hour 3 , and Ocean’s Eight . She's also guest starred on several notable TV shows. Among them are Law & Order , Frasier , Oz, Sex and the City , Monk , and Ugly Betty .

Kieran Culkin then:

Kieran returned to play Fuller, Kevin's younger cousin.

Kieran Culkin now:

Kieran reprised his character Matty Banks for another sequel, Father of the Bride Part II , in 1995. He later played Simon Boggs in She's All That , Andy 'Fish' Troutner in the series Go Fish , Wallace Wells in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World , and Neil in Movie 43 . He scored parts in more movies and shows before getting the role of Roman Roy in the hit HBO series Succession . The fourth season of the show will begin airing in the spring of 2023.

Brenda Fricker then:

Brenda was the helpful Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2 .

Brenda Fricker now:

The Oscar-winning performer continued her career with parts in projects such as Seekers , So I Married an Axe Murderer , Angels in the Outfield , A Time to Kill , Resurrection Man , Relative Strangers , Omagh , Rory O’Shea Was Here , and Tara Road .

Additionally, Brenda reappeared as Megan Roach on the BBC drama series Casualty in episodes from 1998, 2007, and 2010.

More recently, she played Tilda in one 2021 episode of Cam Boy before taking on the part of Mrs. Meany in Holding . Her next role will be Phyllis, a character in the thriller mini-series The Catch.

Eddie Bracken then:

Eddie played Mr. Duncan, the generous owner of Duncan's Toy Chest.

Eddie Bracken now:

Eddie was in three more family-friendly '90s films after playing Mr. Duncan: Rookie of the Year , Baby's Day Out , and The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue . He also appeared in Assault at West Point: The Court-Martial of Johnson Whittaker , Winnetka Road , and Remember WENN , starred in The Ryan Interview , and was in one episode of Ed prior to his death in 2002 .

Me, ready to rewatch this movie and bask in the nostalgia:

Comments
