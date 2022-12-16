Rail strike - live: Fresh RMT walkout to go ahead after minister talks with Mick Lynch fail

A fresh strike by railway workers will go ahead today after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.

The stoppage will hit 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.

Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.

However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.

Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.

It was estimated 70,000 appointments were lost and operations postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out for 12 hours on Thursday.