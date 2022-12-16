ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rail strike - live: Fresh RMT walkout to go ahead after minister talks with Mick Lynch fail

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gnC6_0jje0hsz00

A fresh strike by railway workers will go ahead today after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.

The stoppage will hit 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.

Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.

However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.

Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.

It was estimated 70,000 appointments were lost and operations postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out for 12 hours on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Ambulance strike – live: Fears of A&E ‘rebound’ in days after drivers walk out

Conncerns are mounting over the possibility of a “rebound” in A&E over the next few days, as people hold off calling for an ambulance due to strike fears. The president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Adrian Boyle, said that he’s worried people aren’t seeking the care they need during today’s ambulance strike. Speaking to The Telegraph, he expressed concerns about a “rebound effect” in the coming days.He said: “We have anxieties about people not seeking help when they should,” continuing: “We are particularly concerned about a rebound effect which means things could be much worse in...
The Independent

NHS braced for ‘worst’ chaos ahead as strike knock-on effect hits hospitals

The NHS is braced for more chaos as the knock-on effect of two consecutive strikes by frontline workers combines with rising winter pressures, health leaders have warned.Tens of thousands of ambulance staff walked out on Wednesday, with almost all of the ambulance trusts in England declaring so-called critical incidents and many trusts stating that they were facing huge pressure even before strikes began.Senior health figures have said the “fallout from strike action is likely to spill over into the coming days” with high levels of emergency demand from patients who have delayed seeking care.In addition, the disruption has also...
The Independent

Timeline of strikes due to hit Britain over Christmas and into January

Thousands of ambulance workers across England and Wales have walked out, crippling services across the country a day after an unprecedented nursing strike.Meanwhile, nurses in Scotland overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government on Wednesday, with the Royal College of Nursing saying it will announces strike dates in early January.However, planned pay strikes for Thursday and Friday by more than 1,000 railway cleaners were called off, as were stoppages by ground handling staff at Heathrow and security guards on Eurostar.But services ranging from postal deliveries to health services are still set to be hit by walkouts from...
The Independent

Voices: The Tories are trying, but there is no rage to be found for strikers

The same old dance is happening but the tune has changed. Ambulance and hospital staff are striking, the usual right-wing newspapers and talking heads are seizing an opportunity to attack the Labour Party and the trade unions – but it just isn’t working.The Daily Mail rants at the unions on its front page, attempting to stoke up fury among the public against the people who drive their ambulances, but there is no fury to be found. There was precious little fury when they tried it with the train drivers either.Steve Barclay, the health secretary, has been spending the day...
The Independent

Female MP claims she was ‘touched inappropriately by male MP on trip overseas’

A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
The Independent

MSPs resume consideration of amendments to gender reform legislation

Consideration of amendments to controversial gender reforms has resumed at the Scottish Parliament.MSPs were in the chamber until 12.15am on Wednesday considering changes to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill before the decision was taken to resume in the afternoon.More than 60 of the 153 amendments were voted on in the first sitting, with a final vote – and almost certain passage into law – on the Bill slated for later on Wednesday.But as of 7pm, more than 66 amendments still had to be debated.The Bill will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria currently required to...
The Independent

Inquest into deaths of four men in 2011 mining disaster to be reopened

The families of four men who died in a South Wales mining disaster 11 years ago have been told their inquests will be reopened.Garry Jenkins, 39, Philip Hill, 44, David Powell, 50, and Charles Breslin, 62, were killed when thousands of gallons of water flooded the Gleision drift mine, near Pontardawe, a town in the Swansea valley, on September 15 2011.Seven men were working in the tunnels that day and only three survived.The mine’s site manager, Malcolm Fyfield, and the company that ran the mine, MNS Mining Ltd, went on trial for gross negligence manslaughter in 2014 but were acquitted.Following...
The Independent

Brexit rules for millions of EU citizens living in UK deemed unlawful

Brexit rules requiring millions of EU citizens to re-apply for the right to live in Britain are unlawful, the High Court has ruled.The Home Office EU settlement scheme opened in March 2019 and required all EU citizens to register for “settled status” if they wanted to stay in the UK.But under the scheme, EU citizens who had lived in Britain for less than five years were given a lesser “pre-settled status” and told to re-apply later – or risk losing their residence rights.Those who failed to re-apply after five years of continuous residence would lose the right to work,...
The Independent

Irish soldier injured in Lebanon attack returns home

A peacekeeping soldier injured in Lebanon has returned to Ireland to receive further medical treatment.Irish Army Private Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury in the attack that led to the death of Private Sean Rooney.The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.Trooper Kearney was flown from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, on Wednesday.He was flown to Ireland in a specially equipped medical aircraft...
The Independent

‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS

Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
The Independent

Asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships awaiting scrapheap, Braverman suggests

The home secretary has suggested that asylum seekers could be housed on disused cruise ships that are waiting to be scrapped.Suella Braverman was questioned by the Lords home affairs committee about plans announced by the prime minister last week, to use “alternative sites” including disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military accommodation, to reduce the use of hotels.The cost of hotel rooms has rocketed to £5.5m a day for asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, because of a lack of proper accommodation and record waiting times caused by a record Home Office backlog.Committee chair Baroness Hamwee...
The Independent

Scarlet fever: Cases more than twice as high as thought, as UK total nears 30,000

There were more than twice as many scarlet fever cases in recent months than previously thought, health authorities have said.The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency showed there were 27,177 cases of the Strep A-related infection in England between 12 September and 18 December, with 9,482 in the past week.Officials had previously reported 7,750 cases between 12 September and 11 December but on Tuesday announced that figure had been revised upwards by 128 per cent to 17,695. UKHSA said the revision reflects a delay in reporting from around the country rather than cases having gone untreated, while...
The Independent

Education Secretary criticised over comments on teachers’ pay

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been criticised for saying a teacher’s salary is in the top 10% of earners in some parts of the country.Facing questions from teachers and parents on LBC radio on Wednesday, she said the Government had agreed to union demands to increase funding for schools but was told it was not enough and that conditions also had to change.She said: “We have raised the starting salary because of the need to attract graduates, £28,000 for someone starting straight from uni and that will be £30,000 by 2024.“My cousin has just started teaching and she is on...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy