Did You Delete Your Social Media In 2022? Was It Worth It? Tell Us About It.

By Fjolla Arifi
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aqlX_0jjcd5ui00
Dmitriy83 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average person spends 147 minutes , or 2.45 hours, on social media per day — that’s up two minutes from 2021. Which might not be so great: Studies show that social media can increase negative self-image, depression, anxiety , and feelings of loneliness . And then there are privacy concerns and the sheer level of exhaustion from the deluge of content that people encounter on a daily basis.So it would make total sense if you quit social media in 2022. And if you did, we want to hear from you for an upcoming story on BuzzFeed News. What were the highlights? The challenges? Did you end up returning?Tell us why you decided to deactivate and what your experience was like by filling out this form . You may be contacted to participate in a future BuzzFeed News story.

