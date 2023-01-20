ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Sundance 2023 Movie Deals So Far: Magnolia Strikes Again with ‘Kokomo City’ Acquisition

By Brian Welk
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

The Sundance Film Festival is well under way, yet just a few of the over 80 films that were available coming into the festival have found homes. And yet there’s interest swirling around many of the hottest sales titles, including others such as “Fair Play,” “Eileen,” and others that have broken out.

Here’s the latest of all the deals we’re tracking out of Sundance.

Films Acquired During the Festival

Title: “Kokomo City”
Section: NEXT
Distributor: Magnolia

Magnolia has been active, as following the theatrical pickup of “Little Richard: I Am Everything” earlier in the fest, the indie distributor staged an all-night negotiation to acquire worldwide rights to “Kokomo City,” the directorial debut of Grammy-nominated producer and singer D. Smith.

Smith, a trans performer also known for “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” directed, wrote and edited this documentary shot in all black and white and playing in the NEXT section about four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City who fight to break down the walls of their profession.

Lena Waithe is among the executive producers on the film, and Magnolia will release it later this year following a screening at Berlin Panorama. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Magnolia.

Title: “Little Richard: I Am Everything”
Section: U.S. Documentary
Distributor: Magnolia/CNN Films

Though it originally sat with CNN Films, Magnolia has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to distribute “Little Richard: I Am Everything” and will release the film in domestic theaters this April. And Magnolia will also rep international sales rights on the title at EFM later this year. The film will still air on CNN later this year following its theatrical run.

Lisa Cortés (“Precious,” “All In: The Fight for Democracy”) directs this documentary about the rock icon Little Richard but approaches his legacy in the context of Blackness and queerness, as well as his own personal identity as it relates to his faith and Christianity. It also boasts Dee Rees as an executive producer and was produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films.

“I Am Everything” is a Day One movie at Sundance, but it’s also one of six of the final long-form movies to come out of CNN Films that were commissioned from outside producers and filmmakers.

Title: “Run Rabbit Run”
Section: Midnight
Distributor: Netflix

“Succession” actress Sarah Snook stars in this Midnight title from director Daina Reed, known for “The Shining Girls” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The film is a thriller and horror movie about a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past. The film was shot on location in Melbourne, Australia and other parts of the country. Hannah Kent (“The Good People,” “Devotion”) wrote the screenplay.

Netflix picked up worldwide rights (excluding Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Nordics and Taiwan) to “Run Rabbit Run” on Thursday as the festival was kicking off and will release it later in 2023. XYZ Films co-financed the title, handled international sales, and brokered the deal with Netflix.

Title: “In My Mother’s Skin”
Section: Midnight
Distributor: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon hours before Sundance kicked off acquired “In My Mother’s Skin,” the only Filipino film playing in the festival and the only international feature playing in the Midnight section. “In My Mother’s Skin” is the second feature from director Kenneth Dagatan, who previously directed 2018’s “Ma.” “In My Mother’s Skin” is set in 1945 in the Philippines and explores how a young girl’s duty to protect her dying mother is complicated by her misplaced trust in a beguiling, flesh-eating fairy. The film stars Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, James Mavie Estrella, and Angeli Bayani.

“This is truly a moment for Filipino filmmakers to be seen by the international audience, and I hope this opens doors for more Filipino content to be watched by the rest of the world,” Dagatan said in part in an official statement.

Amazon Prime Video acquired global rights to the title and plans to release “In My Mother’s Skin” by the end of 2023.

Films Acquired Ahead of the Festival

Title: “Other People’s Children”
Section: Spotlight
Distributor: Music Box Films

Music Box Films on Tuesday, January 10 acquired the U.S. rights to Rebecca Zlotowski’s family drama “Other People’s Children,” which first premiered at Venice in competition and will make its U.S. premiere at Sundance on January 20. The film stars Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem, and Chiara Mastroianni, and IndieWire out of Venice called it “delightfully French” and praised Efira’s performance. She plays a high school teacher who falls in love with a man and soon grows a close bond to his 4-year-old daughter, making her grapple with her own ambitions with motherhood.

Music Box Films is planning a release for “Other People’s Children” in theaters and on home entertainment platforms this spring.

Title: “Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)”
Section: Spotlight
Distributor: Utopia

Anton Corbijn (“Control,” “The American”) gets back to his rock music history roots by telling the stories of some of the most famous album cover artwork ever, all of it spawning from the art design studio Hipgnosis. Corbijn interviews talent like Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, and Jimmy Page to tell the stories of albums such as Wings’ “Band on the Run,” Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” in a film that should be catnip for classic rock heads.

“Squaring the Circle” first made its premiere at Telluride 2022 and will play in the Spotlight section of the festival. Utopia, which acquired the movie on Jan. 6, is planning a summer release.

Title: “Joyland”
Section: Spotlight
Distributor: Oscilloscope

Malala Yousafzai and Ramin Bahrani both executive produce this film that was the first Pakistani movie to ever premiere at Cannes. “Joyland” is directed and written by Saim Sadiq and is the story of a young man as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque show, only to fall in love with a trans woman who leads the show.

Oscilloscope acquired “Joyland” on Jan. 6 and will release it theatrically later this year.

Title: “My Animal”
Section: Midnight
Distributor: Paramount

“My Animal” is a horror movie and romance starring Bobbi Salvör Menuez (“Under the Silver Lake”) and Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”) as two teens in a small town who fall for each other, only for one girl’s growing desires to slowly clash with her darker animal instincts within (translation: she’s a werewolf). Director Jacqueline Castel has collaborated with everyone from John Carpenter, Jim Jarmusch, and David Lynch and should be able to go beyond the traditional genre beats. Jae Matthews (“The Runner”) wrote the script.

Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group picked up the worldwide rights (excluding Canada) to “My Animal” ahead of the festival, though whether the film will be theatrical, released through Paramount+, or another channel has yet to be determined.

Title: “The Deepest Breath”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Netflix

From “Free Solo” to free diving. Irish filmmaker Laura McGann directs this documentary about a champion freediver training to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver. The film explores not just the silent depths of the ocean but the depths of the emotional bond formed between the two divers.

Netflix collaborated on “The Deepest Breath” with A24 alongside Motive Films, Ventureland, and RAW, the latter of which was behind Netflix’s documentary hit “The Tinder Swindler.”

Films Arriving with Distribution

Title: “Past Lives”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: A24

This South Korean romance is the debut feature from playwright Celine Song (“Endlings”) and spreads out over three generations of bonding and missed connections. The film stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magar0, and A24 will release the film following its Sundance premiere.

Title: “Earth Mama”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: A24

Another A24 film and another first time director, “Earth Mama” follows a pregnant single mother, with two children in foster care, who embraces her Bay Area community as she fights to reclaim her family. Savannah Leaf wrote and directed the film, her first feature after having won awards for her documentary short “The Heart Still Hums” and even earning a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video for directing Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land.”

Title: “Stephen Curry: Underrated”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Apple TV+

“Underrated” is a documentary about Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry that explores through a combination of cinéma vérité, archival footage, and interviews how Curry went from being a low rated, undersized college kid at a Division I school to rising to be a 4-time NBA champ. Ryan Coogler produces and Peter Nicks (“The Waiting Room,” “Homeroom”) directs this film that will debut on Apple TV+ later this year through its partnership with A24. “Underrated” was a late addition to the Sundance lineup in the Premieres section.

Title: “Infinity Pool”
Section: Midnight
Distributor: Neon and Topic

Brandon Cronenberg, son to David Cronenberg, makes his return to Sundance with his follow-up to “Possessor.” Early buzz suggests that he delivers. This Midnight title stars Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth and follows a couple on an all-inclusive resort vacation that reveals a perverse subculture of surreal horrors and hedonistic tourism after a fatal accident.

Neon and Topic came into the festival with the rights for “Infinity Pool” and promptly released a twisted and surreal trailer , but have not set a release date.

Title: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Story”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Apple TV+

Davis Guggenheim’s first documentary feature in seven years follows “Back to the Future” icon Michael J. Fox in a film that charts this Canadian kid’s meteoric rise to stardom and how his life was altered by his Parkinson’s diagnosis at age 29. Guggenheim’s telling of Fox’s story is described via the festival’s description as a playful and humorous account of an “eternal optimist” dealing with the unthinkable.

Apple TV+ is releasing “Still” and acquired the rights to it back in April.

Title: “Landscape with Invisible Hand”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: MGM

Director Cory Finley (“Thoroughbreds,” “Bad Education”) makes his return to Sundance with an adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s National Book Award winner. It’s a darkly comedic sci-fi and coming-of-age story about two teenagers who have to livestream their courtship to curious alien invaders as a means of making money and scraping by an existence after the advanced alien technology has made all but the wealthiest humans obsolete.

MGM’s United Artists Releasing is distributing the film backed by Annapurna and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and it also stars Tiffany Haddish, Michael Gandolfini, William Jackson Harper, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Title: “You Hurt My Feelings”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: A24

Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunites with her “Enough Said” director Nicole Holofcener for this dramedy about a successful New York novelist who is offended and devastated to learn that her husband of decades doesn’t like her latest novel. The film has a rare comedic turn for Tobias Menzies and also stars Michaela Watkins and Arian Moyaed. A24 is distributing the film.

Title: “Cassandro”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Amazon Prime Video

Gael García Bernal stars as a gay luchador tired of losing and tired of hiding behind a mask during his wrestling matches who manages to break barriers within the lucha libre circuit by developing an eccentric “exótico” character that takes crowds by storm. Roger Ross Williams, who is best known for his documentary “Life, Animated” that played at Sundance in 2016, is making his narrative feature debut on “Cassandro.” Amazon Prime Video is releasing the film.

Title: “Judy Blume Forever”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Amazon Prime Video

Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok (“Very Semi-Serious”) co-direct this documentary about one of literature’s most influential children’s authors, Judy Blume. In addition to profiling the author, it also shows fans who share heartfelt letters that they wrote to the author over the years.

Amazon Prime Video is releasing the film that is produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Documentaries.

Title: “L’immensita”
Section: Spotlight
Distributor: Music Box Films

Penélope Cruz stars in this ’70s period drama set in Rome as a mother who forms a deeper bond with her teenage child who is just beginning to discover their transgender identity. The film is the first movie from Italian director Emanuele Crialese in 11 years, and early reviews have praised Cruz’s performance and its Italian pop music soundtrack.

Music Box Films is releasing “L’immensita” in the U.S., while Warner Bros. Italy has the Italian distribution rights. It first made its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Title: “A Thousand and One”
Section: U.S. Dramatic
Distributor: Focus Features

Those in Sundance circles have long anticipated “A Thousand and One,” which is the feature debut of a Sundance Lab alumnus A.V. Rockwell. The film is about a mother bouncing around from shelter to shelter in ‘90s New York who kidnaps her own 6-year-old son from a foster home and attempts to build a new life together. The film spans years and is hyped to feature a star-making turn from the musician and singer Teyana Taylor.

Focus Features has already set a theatrical release date for March 31, 2023 for the film.

Title: “Rye Lane”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Though it’s in the splashier Premieres section, “Rye Lane” is an under-the-radar feature directorial debut of UK filmmaker Raine Allen-Miller and is a rom-com about two 20-somethings who pair up and cavort around London after they each have to confront some awkward recent break-ups. Searchlight Pictures is releasing.

Title: “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”
Section: U.S. Dramatic
Distributor: A24

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” is the feature directorial debut of poet Raven Jackson, who manages to bend the cinematic medium in surprisingly poetic and lyrical ways. The film spans decades in charting the growth, loves, and heartbreaks of a Black woman in Mississippi from her childhood to adult years.

The film is one of two movies A24 is bringing to Sundance, but this one has the backing of Barry Jenkins and his Pastel banner.

Title: “The Amazing Maurice”
Section: Kids
Distributor: Sky Cinema

The animated “The Amazing Maurice” is based on a book by the same name and follows a street-smart cat who along with a gang of rats develops a moneymaking scheme.

Toby Genkel directs, and Emilia Jones, Hugh Laurie, Himesh Patel, and Gemma Arterton make up the voice cast. The Sky Original will hit theaters February 3.

Title: “The Eight Mountains”
Section: Spotlight
Distributor: Sideshow Releasing and Janus Films

Felix van Groeningen (“Beautiful Boy”) and Charlotte Vandermeersch, both Sundance alums, direct this drama that’s set in Italy and is based on a novel about a boy from the city visiting a tiny mountain village over the summer.

Sideshow Releasing and Janus Films acquired “The Eight Mountains” after it won the Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Title: “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: ABC News on Hulu

Named for her breakout role when she was just 12, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” has been described as a revealing and critical documentary about a teen model and icon. Lana Wilson, who most recently got some intimate details out of Taylor Swift for her doc “Miss Americana,” directs the film.

The two-part documentary will air on Hulu via ABC News.

Title: “20 Days in Mariupol”
Section: World Cinema Documentary
Distributor: Frontline/PBS

A timely news documentary about the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Ukrainian filmmaker and AP News video journalist Mstyslav Chernov was up close and personal during the early days of the attacks on the city of Mariupol as one of the last international journalists to flee the country. Some of Chernov’s footage should already be familiar around the world and in some cases has directly refuted Russian misinformation.

“20 Days in Mariupol” is part of a larger editorial collaboration between Frontline and AP, and the film will be released by PBS Distribution following its Sundance premiere.

Title: “birth/rebirth”
Section: Midnight
Distributor: Shudder

A new take on the classic Frankenstein story, “birth/rebirth” is about a single mother and a mortician who form a bond after they manage to re-animate a 6-year-old girl from the dead. The psychological horror film is directed by Laura Moss, and it stars Marin Ireland, A.J. Lister, and the young Judy Reyes in a breakout turn.

“birth/rebirth” is a Shudder original film that only kicked off production in September of this year, and the horror streamer will release it in North America in 2023.

Title: “Murder in Big Horn”
Section: Premieres
Distributor: Showtime

Sundance will present all three episodes of this Showtime docuseries in which each episode explores the missing person case of an Indigenous woman or girl who has disappeared from a reservation in the Big Horn region of Montana. Each episode is told from the perspective of the Native families and journalists involved in the case and who are still grieving. Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin direct the series.

Title: “Polite Society”
Section: Midnight
Distributor: Focus Features

A different kind of Midnight movie, “Polite Society” is a mashup of comedy, horror, and martial arts movie and is also the feature directorial debut of “We Are Lady Parts” creator Nida Manzoor. The film follows an Indian girl who stages an elaborate heist in order to save her older sister from her upcoming marriage.

Focus Features will release “Polite Society” in theaters on April 28, 2023.

Title: “Victim/Suspect”
Section: U.S. Documentary
Distributor: Netflix

Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist investigating numerous cases of women reporting sexual assault to the police who are then accused of fabricating their stories and are charged with crimes of their own.

Netflix partnered on the feature with the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Title: “The Stroll”
Section: U.S. Documentary
Distributor: HBO

“The Stroll” takes audiences back to New York in the 1990s and tells the history of the city’s Meatpacking District, specifically from the perspective of transgender sex workers. Its co-director Kristen Lovell walked the streets in that time herself and is a long-time trans activist able to bring an intimate, personal touch to the film.

HBO Documentaries will air the film both on HBO and on HBO Max following its Sundance premiere.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
IndieWire

It’s Time to Destroy the Old Myth of the Sundance Breakout for a New One (Column)

In the tiny pocket of relief between Oscar campaigns and nominations, the Sundance hot takes begin. The questions blur together: After two years of a virtual festival, does anyone still want to hustle in the snow? Why bother making the trek when you can stream most of the lineup from the non-icy confines of a couch? With the outcry over last year’s embarrassing “Jihad Rehab” debacle still fresh — dear lord, can we move on yet? — have progressive politics ruined the whole process? (Don’t get me started on the loaded, right-wing propagandistic implications of the word “woke.”) Now that every...
IndieWire

The IndieWire Sundance 2023 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Film and Television Reviews Interviews Features Sundance Film Festival Cancels Plans for New Frontier Program in 2023 It’s Time to Destroy the Old Myth of the Sundance Breakout for a New One (Column) Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News Sundance Unveils 2023 Online Platform, Ticketing Details Sundance 2023 Lineup: New Films from Nicole Holofcener, Brandon Cronenberg, Jonathan Majors, & More Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest Xavier Dolan, Paul Feig, and Willie Nelson Doc Among 2023 Sundance Shorts and Episodic Additions Sundance Adds John Carney Musical and More World Premieres to 2023 Lineup Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film...
IndieWire

Oscar Nominations Finally Favor Hit Movies, but Can They Win?

The 95th Oscars on March 12 have a real shot at a ratings boost with brand-name contenders. There’s nominations leader “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (11 nods, A24, $100 million worldwide), sequels “Top Gun: Maverick” (six nods, Paramount, $1.5 billion) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (four nods, Disney, $2 billion) and original global hit “Elvis” (eight, Warner Bros., $282 million), all vying for Best Picture. Global box office may succeed in luring more eyeballs to the stateside ABC broadcast and more than 200 countries around the world, but a sequel is unlikely to win the top prize. A mainstream crowdpleaser...
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

Nikyatu Jusu, Ryan Coogler Share Sundance Memories: ‘It’s the Reason the Industry Could No Longer Ignore Me’

“I got so many no’s for so long, I thought no was my middle name,” Nikyatu Jusu, the director of last year’s U.S. Dramatic Jury Prize winner “Nanny” told a crowd while accepting an honorary Vanguard Award from the Sundance Film Festival. “Sundance is the reason the industry could no longer ignore me.” Jusu was one of four Sundance alums honored Thursday night at a fundraiser and awards gala called “Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance.” And in the case of each of them, Sundance offered a launching pad to the point that Hollywood needed to know their name. But it...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
IndieWire

Doug Liman on How He Kept His Explosive Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Under Wraps Until Now

Sundance’s biggest surprise so far is “Justice,” a documentary from director Doug Liman that examines the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Liman at the film’s premiere Friday night said in a Q&A that he knew “something very wrong was happening” and that he felt a sense of outrage watching Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018 — that the genesis of this film dates back to then. Liman told the crowd at the Park Avenue Theater at Sundance that it was crucial to keep production of the film a complete secret, recognizing in the course of making it that...
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film

After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
IndieWire

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Review: A Likably Simple Documentary About a Lovably Complicated Actor

“The walking really freaks people out,” Michael J. Fox explains in his Apple-produced documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” directed by Davis Guggenheim. And, sure enough, it is striking to see him struggle to amble down a New York City sidewalk with his physical therapist by his side. A dog barks at him. Other people say hello. And then he falls. He’s not wrong. It does initially “freak you out” to see Fox’s Parkinson’s in full effect in the film. It’s without a doubt upsetting to understand the pain of his body or to watch a makeup artist cover up...
IndieWire

‘Una Vita Difficile,’ a Rare Italian Classic, Debuts New 4K Restoration — Watch the Trailer

To have and to hold, forever in history. Dino Risi’s 1961 historical comedy “Una Vita Difficile” charts the history of Italy’s economic slumber and subsequent boom post-WWII. Never released in the U.S., the film now makes its New York City debut at Film Forum with a new 4K restoration. IndieWire exclusively premieres the trailer for the Rialto Pictures feature, with the restoration carried out at VDM by Studiocanal. In 1944, Roman student and ex-army lieutenant Silvio Magnozzi (Alberto Sordi) is on the run from the Germans. Elena (Lea Massari) saves Silvio’s life by killing a German soldier, and the duo becomes lovers, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

In This Documentary, Love Is a Given but Memory Is Optional

When Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi decided to document the impact of Alzheimer’s on married couple Augusto Góngora and Paula Urrutia, she expected to take her time. “I expected to make a film for 10 or 20 years,” the director said ahead of its Sundance premiere. “My producers always wanted to know what the deadline was. I really wanted to be with them until the end.” As it turns out, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Mole Agent” reached that point much faster than expected. The isolation of the pandemic meant that Góngora, a revered journalist known for his reporting on the Augusto...
IndieWire

IndieWire Announces Events with Canada Goose at Sundance 2023

The Sundance Film Festival is right around the corner, and IndieWire is ready to celebrate with a trio of events produced via our ongoing partnership with Canada Goose. On Saturday, January 22, IndieWire and Canada Goose will host their second “First-Time Filmmakers” Sundance panel, featuring filmmakers making their directorial debut through a Sundance premiere. The inaugural “First-Time Filmmakers” panel was hosted last year as a virtual event. This time it’ll be at the Canada Goose Basecamp on Main Street in the heart of Park City. IndieWire’s Executive Editor and Vice President of Editorial Strategy Eric Kohn will moderate this year’s event, with...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

Sundance’s ‘Longest Goodbye’ Eyes the Cosmically Human Toll of Mars Space Travel — Watch Teaser

In the next decade, NASA will send astronauts to Mars for the first time. So what’s no doubt a giant leap forward for mankind will also come at a cost for those of us still tethered to Earth and those explorers forced to isolate themselves for years en route to the red planet. Director Ido Mizrahy (“Gored”) is up for the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition for “The Longest Goodbye,” a nonfiction feature about space travel premiering on the festival’s opening night January 19. Separated from Earth and unable to communicate with...
IndieWire

‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Review: Doc on Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Gives Far from Everything

Lisa Cortés’  “Little Richard: I Am Everything” makes clear the complications within the life of Little Richard. Here was a queer Black man from Macon, Georgia who was a proudly flamboyant and irresistibly charming ball of energy that combusted into rock and roll. The cultural touchstones of the man born Richard Wayne Penniman are so resonant we know “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Lucille,” and more not as songs, but as the lexicon of ourselves. And yet, how could a man who dressed with wild openness — his glittering jumpsuit, a swooshing hairstyle, caked on makeup — appear so lost...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

Wall Street Can’t Wait to See Netflix Take Away Your Shared Passwords

Netflix had a stronger-than-expected end to 2022 — but that’s not what has investors and analysts excited today. This morning, they’re looking at a future in which the streaming leader grows into the potential of its own ad tier, and perhaps more importantly, brings its password-sharing crackdown to the U.S., Canada, and other major markets. On Thursday, Netflix announced it will roll out what it more gently calls “paid sharing” later this quarter. Based on trials in Latin America, the company expects some subscribers will initially cancel the service as a knee-jerk reaction, but overall revenue growth will soon follow. (That...
IndieWire

Sundance 2023 Cinematography Survey: The Cameras and Lenses Behind 40 Narrative Films at the Fest

Every year, IndieWire reaches out to the cinematographers behind the films premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and asks which cameras, lenses, and formats they used, and why they chose them to create the looks and meet the production demands of their films. Here are the responses from filmmakers who brought scripted narrative features to the festival; check back tomorrow for a survey of the 2023 documentary lineup. Films appear in alphabetical order by title. “The Accidental Getaway Driver” Dir: Sing J. Lee, DoP: Michael Cambio Fernandez Format: 3.2K Arriraw Camera: Arri Alexa Mini Lens: Hawk Anamorphic Fernandez: I think the wide aspect ratio helped tell the...
IndieWire

BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Sets Record

Netflix’s World War I epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” has swept the 2023 BAFTA Award nominations. The first German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel landed 14 BAFTA nods, setting a record for the most nominations for a non-English-language feature and tying the record for the highest amount of nominations ever alongside Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via livestream from BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, London. Following “All Quiet on the Western Front,” fellow top 2023 BAFTA nominees include “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 10...
IndieWire

Sundance 2023: 6 Editors to Know

Presented by Adobe, Presenting Sponsor and official editing solution of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. For more information, click here. This year’s crop of films at Sundance is set to entertain in more ways than one, with a lineup of 99 features whose storylines were honed through meticulous collaboration between director and editor. Here are six editors you should know about whose pioneering work is galvanizing audiences and gracing screens.  Alisa Lepselter, Editor: “You Hurt My Feelings” (Premieres) A witty comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist trying to find success with her sophomore book, “You Hurt My Feelings” reunites Alisa Lepselter with writer-director...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy