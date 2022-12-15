ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
OK! Magazine

Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc

Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses. That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
