ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0jjc8hbD00 A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.

Police say 68-year-old Virginia Fuquay woman had been wandering the aisles at a Target store in San Francisco for several hours.

Fuquay was transported for a medical evaluation in San Francisco and then will be brought back to Petaluma.

This is a breaking update. Previous report follows.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police believe that a 68-year-old Petaluma woman with dementia who has been missing since Tuesday is alive after a confirmed sighting of her in San Francisco. She remains missing.

Petaluma Police sent an image of the confirmed sighting of Virginia Fuquay at a San Francisco Wells Fargo to ABC7 News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09J2h1_0jjc8hbD00

Petaluma Police Department

Petaluma Police have been urgently for Fuquay, who before the sighting was last seen on Tuesday afternoon wandering off from her Petaluma home on Mountain View Ave in an unknown direction. She didn't have a phone or wallet.

MORE: Missing man last seen on BART train found safe, Fremont police say

Police say Fuquay has severe dementia and memory loss, and they have been concerned about her not surviving the frigid weather.

They started looking for her Tuesday night and the search continued all day Wednesday.

"There was an argument with her boyfriend right before but we've interviewed him, we've checked the house that they reside at, a different house in san Rafael, and there's nothing to indicate at this time there's foul play," Lt. Tim Lyons with Petaluma Police said.

A total of 16 tips led investigators on an exhaustive 19 hour search around Petaluma on Wednesday. The fire department checked the Petaluma River, and hundreds of flyers were plastered across the city's downtown.

MORE: Woman kidnapped as child reunites with family 51 years later

Fuquay is Filipino and described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 90 pounds.

She was wearing a red, short-sleeved blouse and black pants as seen in surveillance pictures provided by police. She also had on orange slip on shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrqZd_0jjc8hbD00

Surveillance images and a picture of missing Virginia Fuquay provided by the Petaluma Police Department.

If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Petaluma Police right away at (707) 778-4372.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jjc8hbD00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open

CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Dog rescued at San Francisco’s Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued Saturday evening from Fort Funston, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department. The rescue occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the cliffs of Fort Funston. The dog was left with no injuries following the incident, authorities said. Fort Funston is located in the southwestern corner […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah

In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Person shot at 24th St. Mission BART plaza in SF

Correction: The 40-year-old Oakland man was not the victim in the BART plaza shooting. He is the victim of the Tenderloin shooting earlier that day. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was shot Sunday evening at the 24th St. Mission BART plaza, according to San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani’s Twitter. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland teenage sisters found

Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood

OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday. The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him. The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy