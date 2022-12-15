ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Sink as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive

By Associated Press
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SjKS_0jjbgx1700

An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks tumbled on Wall Street and across European markets Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, with more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 2.2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 3.2%. The broad slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.

European stocks fell sharply, with Germany’s DAX dropping 3.3%.

The wave of selling came as central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.

“It’s this coordinated central bank tightening — stocks tend to not do well in that environment,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.

In the U.S., the market's losses were widespread, though technology stocks were the biggest weight on the S&P 500. The benchmark index fell 99.57 points to 3,895.75.

The Dow slid 764.13 points to 33,202.22, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 360.36 points to 10,810.53.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index slid 45.85 points, or 2.5%, to close at 1,774.61.

The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh increase this year. Central banks in Europe followed along Thursday, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank each raising their main lending rate by a half-point Thursday.

Although the Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases, the central bank signaled it expects rates to be higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing somewhat would persuade the Fed to take some pressure off the brakes it’s applying to the U.S. economy.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn't call for a rate cut before 2024.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.45% from 3.48%.

The three-month Treasury yield slipped to 4.31%, but remains above that of the 10-year Treasury. That’s known as an inversion and considered a strong warning that the economy could be headed for a recession.

“The (stock) market’s reaction is now factoring in a recession, and rejecting the possibility of the ‘soft/softish’ landing” that Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised in a speech last month, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

The prospect of more Fed rate hikes have heightened Wall Street’s worries about how company earnings could fare in a recession, Delwiche said.

”(Inflation) has peaked, it will peak, it did peak, whatever, that’s not the story,” he said. “The story now is how does the economy hold up? How do earnings hold up?”

The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Meanwhile, another report showed that retail sales fell in November. That pullback followed a sharp rise in spending in October.

Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation is not yet corralled and that more rate hikes are coming.

“We are in for a long game,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Slide as Economic Data Stokes Rate Hike Worries

"By Damian J. Troise, Stan Choe, and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street as stronger-than-expected reports on the economy caused worries to flare about interest rates staying high. The S&P 500 closed 1.4% lower after being down as much as 2.9% earlier. The Nasdaq fell 2.2% and the Dow gave up 1%. Employers laid off fewer workers than anticipated last week and the economy grew more strongly in the summer than expected. Usually that would be good news, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But it also suggests the Federal Reserve may follow through on...
Cheddar News

Stocks Open Lower, Giving Back Much of the Prior Day's Gain

"Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back a good chunk of the gains they made a day earlier. The early losses put most major US indexes back in the red for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.2% early Thursday and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrials lost 1%. Used car seller CarMax sank 8% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. The government raised its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to a surprisingly strong 3.2%. Treasury yields rose slightly.THIS IS...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Wall Street Gains Ground, Turning Higher for the Week

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed major indexes into the green for the week, as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results.The market got a boost from a report showing consumer confidence is surprisingly strong, despite inflation squeezing wallets. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. The sharp rebound...
Cheddar News

GDP Unexpectedly Jumped in Q3 Driven by Consumer Spending

"Gross domestic product jumped a higher-than-expected 3.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The last estimate, released in November, showed a smaller 2.9 percent increase.  The upswing was fueled by a number of factors, including increased consumer spending, rising exports, falling imports, and more government spending. Consumer spending in particular juiced the numbers. Even as spending on durable goods continued to decline, services picked up the slack, and especially healthcare saw significant gains. Increased business investment also gave GDP a boost. Backing this up is a continued rise in disposable personal...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rise, Bond Yields Jump After Japan Surprises Markets

A street light brightens a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world felt pain Tuesday after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked up the pressure on an already slowing global economy.
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Theater Deal Nixed, Netflix Fit, 'Black Adam' & Yeezys Minus Yeezy

"MOVIE BIZ INTRIGUE AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, was reportedly in talks with Cineworld theaters, the second-largest movie theater chain, to purchase some of its assets, but negotiations fizzled. Cineworld is currently undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so the deal might have given the company a financial lifeline. Alas, no agreement was reached, and the SEC filing noted that "at this time negotiations are not continuing."WORK OUT ON… NETFLIX In a play to offer customers more interactive content, Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its streaming lineup. The companies are following the lead of...
Cheddar News

Mystery Nevada Fossil Site Could Be Ancient Maternity Ward

"By Maddie BurakoffScientists have uncovered new clues about a curious fossil site in Nevada, a graveyard for dozens of giant marine reptiles. Instead of the site of a massive die-off as suspected, it might have been an ancient maternity ward where the creatures came to give birth.The site is famous for its fossils from giant ichthyosaurs — reptiles that dominated the ancient seas and could grow up to the size of a school bus. The creatures — the name means fish lizard — were underwater predators with large paddle-shaped flippers and long jaws full of teeth.Since the ichthyosaur bones in...
NEVADA STATE
Cheddar News

Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Averting Partial Government Shutdown

"The Senate voted to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill Thursday afternoon, successfully averting a partial government shutdown.The Senate voted 68-29 to pass the spending bill that includes $772 billion for non-defense domestic programs and $858 billion in defense funding. Additionally, the bill includes $45 billion in assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight off Russia since the invasion began 10 months ago.Other notable provisions include banning the use of TikTok on federal government devices and an overhaul to the Electoral Count Act aimed at preventing another Jan. 6.The massive legislation, more than 4,000 pages long, funds the government until September of 2023. If passed by the House of Representative and signed by President Joe Biden, the bill will successfully avert a partial government shutdown as funding is set to expire on Friday at midnight. The House will now get the chance to vote on the bill before the incoming winter storm rolls in. Once the House passes the bill, it will be sent to Biden’s desk to be signed into law.Updated: With Cheddar write-through."
Cheddar News

Nike Shares Surge as Promos Boost Revenue, Shrink Inventory

"Shares of Nike soared around 13 percent Wednesday after the release of an earnings report showing sizable revenue gains and some progress on clearing out excess inventory. The footwear and apparel giant  reported a 17 percent increase in revenues from a year ago, while inventories fell 3 percent from last quarter, even as they remain up 43 percent year-over-year."We believe the inventory peak is behind us as actions we're taking in the marketplace are working," Nike CEO John Donahoe said.Both the revenue bump and inventory decline were fueled by heavy promotional activities during the quarter (i.e. discounts), which means the progress came at the expense of profits.Gross profit margin actually fell 3 percent due to the markdowns. Like many retail brands, supply chain woes have left Nike's inventories out of whack, forcing the company to heavily discount products in order to clear shelves. On the falling inventory levels, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said during the earnings call: "We think it puts us in a position of strength relative to the marketplace to be clean and to be ready to face whatever uncertainties are in front of us.""
Cheddar News

New Label Law Has Unintended Effect: Sesame in More Foods

"By Jonel AlecciaA new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient.Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.As a result, several companies — including national restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A and bread makers that stock grocery shelves and serve schools...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Cartoonist Orders 'Nothingburger' on McDonald's Delivery App

"Cartoonist Rob DenBleyker just did the seemingly impossible: He ordered a "nothingburger."Using the McDonald's delivery app, the creator of web comic Cyanide and Happiness assembled a "cheeseburger" order with no meat, no bun, no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no pickle, no American cheese, and no salt. In other words, he ordered nothing.  Upon submitting the $9 order (it still came with a delivery fee) DenBleyker said he wasn't sure if McDonald's would simply cancel the order or send him an empty bag. As it turned out, it did the latter, but not before workers expressed their confusion [Warning: Some...
Cheddar News

Home Sales Fell in November as Inventory Remains Tight

"The housing downturn continued apace with existing home sales falling 7.7 percent in November from the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The data marks the 10th straight month of falling sales, and a 35.4 percent year-over-year decline for a market that just last year was red-hot. Once again, the culprit is clear: rising mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31 percent as of last week, according to Freddie Mac. That marks a slight decline from the week prior but a doubling from last year. "In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling...
UTAH STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy