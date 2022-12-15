ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Upworthy

Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Outsider.com

Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck

Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
MAINE STATE
New York Post

Surfer hailed a hero for carrying stranded shark back to sea

A fearless surfer has been praised after he picked up a struggling shark with his bare hands and carried it back out into the ocean. Paul Myles saw the shark stranded on the shore at Eastern View on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and decided to try his best to push it back into deeper water with his surfboard. But after a few unsuccessful attempts, he realized he may have to take matters into his own hands – literally. The brave surfer was captured picking up the flailing shark and rather nonchalantly carrying the deadly fish back out to the ocean. “I just thought I’d...
Outsider.com

Diver Screams for Help as World’s Fastest Shark Launches Attack in Terrifying Video

A fun day of spearfishing abruptly shifted to a harrowing ordeal when Florida diver Chad Patti became the victim of a Mako shark attack – the world’s fastest shark. To celebrate the new year, the 30-year-old diver and some friends decided to spend the day enjoying their favorite activity: spearfishing. After a two-hour boat ride, the men arrived at their chosen location, about 70 miles off the Pensacola coast. Equipped with diving equipment, pole spears, and a GoPro to record the action, Patti and Loucks then plunged into the cool waters of the Atlantic.
PENSACOLA, FL
FanSided

East coast surfer Will Skudin prepares for the massive waves of Nazaré

Big wave surfer Will Skudin is preparing for the TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge Presented by Hurley. It is wintertime in many parts of the world and that means big wave surfing season is upon us. Surfers from all over the world will start to migrate to where the biggest waves can be found. Places like Jaws in Hawaii, Mavericks in California, and the biggest of them all — Nazaré in Portugal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin

A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
CNN

Girl Guides of Canada rename 'Brownies' to be more inclusive

The Canadian equivalent of Girl Scouts is dropping the name "Brownie" after current and former scouts said that it made girls of color uncomfortable and resulted in teasing. Now, young scouts between 7 and 8 will be called Embers instead.
WSVN-TV

Mind Travel uses music to transport listener to meditative places

A new year can bring on a lot of stress. From thoughts about eating healthier. Or why you only got two likes on that really pretty selfie. It’s stressful. Some say you have to let go of your mind to achieve inner peace. Well, we found a silent event that’s all about mind travel.
CNN

How to know when it's time to walk away from a sibling

Sibling estrangement, like the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, isn't uncommon. Here's how to know whether your sibling relationship is worth repairing or ending, according to psychologist Joshua Coleman.
Outsider.com

Huge Gray Whale Gives Birth to Calf Right in Front of Astonished Tourists in California

A group of whale watchers in California recently had the “once-in-a-lifetime” experience of witnessing a gray whale give birth right before their eyes. The group came upon the new mother on Monday as she was laying on her back near Dana Point, which is just outside of Los Angeles. Initially, people were afraid the whale was injured because she was surrounded by blood. But to everyone’s delight, her newborn calf quickly emerged.
DANA POINT, CA
CNN

CNN

