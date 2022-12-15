ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Tyla

Prince William and Kate share adorable Christmas card with their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a brand new family photo with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This year's Christmas card from Kate and Wills was taken earlier this year in Norfolk by photographer Matt Porteous. In the sweet photo of the family-of-five, beaming...
Tyla

People are scared of Kris Jenner's new Christmas decorations of herself

Kris Jenner’s Instagram followers have been left ‘scared’ after she showed off her new Christmas decorations designed to look like herself. In a post on Instagram, the 67-year-old momager revealed her custom-made decorations, which show a mini Kris dressed as Santa about to pop down a chimney.
Tyla

Harry Potter fans shocked after finding bizarre deleted scene

The most dedicated of Potter-heads might think they know the books and films inside out, but many fans have been left baffled after coming across a new scene that never made it into one of the films. Christmas is around the corner, and for many people that means one thing:...
Tyla

Home Alone fans have just noticed why Kevin got left alone in the first place

People are flocking to social media in astonishment after only 'just realising' how Kevin first ends up alone in Home Alone. Now, we've all watched Home Alone at least five times - if you haven't, you're clearly a Grinch so bah humbug to you. However, despite binge-watching the series incessantly...
Tyla

New ‘unhinged’ reality TV show is back on our screens tomorrow night

BBC's newest primetime show The Traitors is back on our screens tomorrow night (15 December), as the new reality TV hit continues to grasp viewers. The show has interested many Brits, especially those who are not interested in the football and the World Cup and need something to watch come the evening.
Tyla

Nick Cannon shares his 'biggest guilt' about having 11 children

Nick Cannon has opened up about the 'biggest guilt' he has when it comes to fathering 11 children. The TV personality has 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with a five-year-old, 23-month-old and two-month-old with Brittany Bell. The 42-year-old has 18-month-old twin sons and a newborn daughter with Abby...
Tyla

Maid of Honour raps her toast to Fresh Prince of Bel Air in 'best wedding gift ever'

One maid of honour has just blown every other wedding speech out of the water after rapping her toast to the tune of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. When bridesmaid Mary was asked to give a speech for her sister's wedding she pulled out all the stops, and immediately got the crowd going when she opened with: "Now, this is a story all about how my sister got hitched and is married now..."
Tyla

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst says baby daughter is battling Strep A

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has revealed her eight-month-old daughter has Strep A as at least 19 children have died from the infection. It was confirmed this week that three more children have lost their lives to strep A, bringing the total to just under 20 children from across the UK.
Tyla

Tyla

