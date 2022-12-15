Ah... NOW he has suddenly implemented a rule about real-time location doxxing. SO, "total free speech" ends on Twitter ONLY when the "Free Speech Absolutist" is personally affected. More "free speech rules" incoming as he continues to, needlessly, make himself a target. One would think that, as a man with so many children, he would put their safety, and the safety of ALL FAMILIES first before, whatever it is he wants to accomplish with Twitter, becomes a personal regret. I wish that on no one. He's going to have to figure out how to get a grip on the hate speech because he's going to, eventually, see it directly affecting personal lives.
the right wing is a master of distraction, using the old tactics of the thief's running screaming stop the criminal, stop the criminal!!!
Bans Accounts And Lets In People Who Were Already Banned. Shows You What Side He's On. Ban Twitter Completely.
