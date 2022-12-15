Prince Less Than Charming and his former C-List WannaBe A-List wife, Meghan Who until she married Harry have proven they respect nobody. They're willing to exploit his mother and entire Royal family in their narcissistic quest for A-List Hollywood celebrity. If the Duke and Duchess of Opportunity truly want relevancy as humanitarians who raise money for and awareness of the REAL SUFFERING globally they'll give up the vendetta, put aside their jealousy that they weren't annointed #1 Rock Stars of the Royal Family and produce something other than a tabloid "mockumentary" whining about their Priveldged Royal Misery. They'll use their own talent (if they have any) rather than marketing themselves simply as whiny victims of society. Just Meghan and Harry, for all their complaining don't mind using the only thing about them thats remotely interesting in their self serving griping..the Titles, fame and money they were awarded simply by him being born into his horrible family.
