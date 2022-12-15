ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 4

Cheryl.Arbon
3d ago

Prince Less Than Charming and his former C-List WannaBe A-List wife, Meghan Who until she married Harry have proven they respect nobody. They're willing to exploit his mother and entire Royal family in their narcissistic quest for A-List Hollywood celebrity. If the Duke and Duchess of Opportunity truly want relevancy as humanitarians who raise money for and awareness of the REAL SUFFERING globally they'll give up the vendetta, put aside their jealousy that they weren't annointed #1 Rock Stars of the Royal Family and produce something other than a tabloid "mockumentary" whining about their Priveldged Royal Misery. They'll use their own talent (if they have any) rather than marketing themselves simply as whiny victims of society. Just Meghan and Harry, for all their complaining don't mind using the only thing about them thats remotely interesting in their self serving griping..the Titles, fame and money they were awarded simply by him being born into his horrible family.

Reply
2
Related
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
The Independent

Prince William ‘screamed and shouted’ at ‘terrified’ Harry during emergency meeting called by Queen

The Duke of Sussex has said that Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during an emergency meeting between senior members of the royal family at Sandringham in 2020.In the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, Prince Harry says that an urgent meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the couple's royal duties going forward.Harry told the documentary: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."Sign up to our newsletters.
E! News

E! News

228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy