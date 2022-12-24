Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze

Read full article on original website
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
Watch live: Christmas week blizzard threatens millions with life-threatening conditions, damaging winds
A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancelations.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening blizzard to impact millions ahead of Christmas
Start your day with the latest weather news – major winter storm, dangerous and potentially life-threatening cold temperatures and a strong earthquake rocks Northern California.
Feet-long icicles drip from Texas carwash amid freezing temperatures
Huge icicles dripped from a carwash at an H-E-B grocery store near Austin, Texas, this week amid freezing temperatures from the Christmas week winter storm.
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air will challenge records that have stood since the 1980s from the northern Rockies to the Southeast, as well as stress energy grids, in the run up to the Christmas holiday. December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the...
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
These are the all-time coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state
As an arctic blast is set to bring bitterly cold temperatures to much of the U.S. through Christmas weekend, you might be wondering how low the temperature has ever gotten in your state.
Coastal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach up to 3 feet in parts of Northeast on Friday
One of the worst major coastal flooding events on record – likely near Superstorm Sandy levels – is imminent for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a soon-to-be bomb cyclone enters the Northeast.
Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force
At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south
Temperatures are plummeting across parts of the Midwest as frigid air moves south from Canada, threatening to disrupt travel ahead of the holiday season. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. Dec. 21, 2022.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Christmas week winter storm likely to affect millions across US
Start your day with the latest weather news – significant Christmas week winter storm, dangerous blast of arctic air and holiday travel statistics.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
Arctic blast could bring record-breaking temps in time for Christmas Day
An arctic blast of cold air is slowly moving across the U.S. Some states could see their coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Imagery shows heavy snow, significant icing as blizzard continues to blast Plains
A crippling blizzard is still blasting the northern Plains and Midwest with snow and ice, snarling traffic and leading to multiple crashes.
Florida’s coldest Christmas in over 30 years could cause falling iguanas
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
