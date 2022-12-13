ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was discovered near a car in the West Valley early Monday morning. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to a car that was blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found a body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl, police department says

MESA, Ariz. - A triple shooting broke out in Mesa Sunday night after neighbors began to fight, eventually turning into a brawl in the street, the police department says. The shooting happened near Broadway Road and Temple Street after police had already visited the neighborhood once in the day around 5:30 p.m. to calm down residents who were fighting. About two hours later, officers were called out again for the same issue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice

PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near 88th Ave. and Indian School Rd. Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Troopers found an abandoned car with its hazard...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized

PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy