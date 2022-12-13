Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
Peoria woman found dead near car on Loop 101 exit ramp at Peoria Avenue
AZFamily
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was discovered near a car in the West Valley early Monday morning. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to a car that was blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found a body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.
Teenager and 4 adults hospitalized, 2 in critical condition after south Phoenix crash
Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads
Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning near Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Northbound Interstate 17 closed at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix for a crash
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Union Hills Drive are closed for a crash that occurred early Saturday morning, officials said. The closure occurred just after 6 a.m. and there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The...
Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police arrived at an apartment complex Saturday night and found one man who was shot and detained another.
fox10phoenix.com
Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl, police department says
MESA, Ariz. - A triple shooting broke out in Mesa Sunday night after neighbors began to fight, eventually turning into a brawl in the street, the police department says. The shooting happened near Broadway Road and Temple Street after police had already visited the neighborhood once in the day around 5:30 p.m. to calm down residents who were fighting. About two hours later, officers were called out again for the same issue.
Five people hurt in crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road
AZFamily
Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice
PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale
Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near 88th Ave. and Indian School Rd. Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Troopers found an abandoned car with its hazard...
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘Devil took over him’: Arizona man arrested for allegedly causing crash, attacking driver
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An Arizona man allegedly caused a crash with a car and attacked a driver on Dec. 15. Goodyear Police Department said Jesse Michael Scott, 32, allegedly rear-ended a car near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Thursday, according to KSAZ. Scott allegedly tried to choke out...
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized
PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
Police: Driver intentionally crashed into car with 2 kids in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car Thursday night into another vehicle that had two child passengers and then attacked their father. Jesse Michael Scott, 36, allegedly admitted to intentionally rear-ending a car because he wanted to "kill" its...
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
Person in custody accused of killing man during a car sale in Phoenix
Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting near McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue Friday night.
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
