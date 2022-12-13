Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in LA area crash
RESEDA, Calif. – One person died and another was left with minor injuries as the result of a solo-vehicle crash in Reseda Sunday. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. A trapped person was pronounced dead at the scene...
KTLA.com
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Santa Ana
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and...
Car lands upside down after plummeting into Fullerton canal; DUI suspected
The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood […]
KTLA.com
Pair arrested after young mother of 3 is killed by stray bullet in Santa Ana
A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced. Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering...
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
thedowneypatriot.com
Mother of Warren High principal found safe
FOUNTAIN VALLEY - A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband's car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
KTLA.com
San Bernardino County man accused of killing dog, dumping body in dumpster
A San Bernardino County man was arrested Saturday for alleged animal abuse related to a dog’s death in late October. Damian Fields, 36, of Highland, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies as he left his home on the 7300 block of Valaria Drive. Fields was...
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
orangecountytribune.com
One killed, one hurt in crash
One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
2 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Santa Ana
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
