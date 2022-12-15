Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Slash’s son’s band have just released a single and it sounds nothing like Guns N’ Roses
Listen to All I Do, the brand new single from S8nt Elektric – the band featuring Slash’s son London Hudson
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival
Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
Watch Skid Row Vocalist Erik Grönwall’s Wildly Energetic Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘You’re Crazy’
Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall is no stranger to recording impressive covers, having previously tackled gems such as Pantera’s “Shattered,” Van Halen’s “Dreams” and even Sia’s “Chandelier.” However, he may’ve just topped himself with this electrifying rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “You’re Crazy.”
Watch Mike Patton Try to Destroy a Drone During Mr. Bungle’s Knotfest Chile Set
Mike Patton taunted and then tried to smash a flying drone while performing onstage with Mr. Bungle at Knotfest Chile last weekend. That's what a fan-captured video shows. It looked to be a bit of music festival fun from Patton, the influential rocker who is also the singer of Faith No More. Mr. Bungle, Patton's experimental rock band who revived their early thrash metal persona in 2020 with The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, played the South American Knotfest stop alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Sepultura and more.
Popculture
Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'
Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
iheart.com
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Legendary Singer Suffering From "Vocal Bleed"
Famed musician LeAnn Rimes has been forced to postpone part of her tour due to a bleed on her vocal cord, according to a statement from the singer. Rimes released a photo of a handwritten note on Instagram which read,
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Mysterious 'nightmare' shark with unnerving human-like smile dragged up from the deep sea
A mysterious shark with a scary human-like smile has washed up the shores of Australia, leaving people uncertain about its species. A strange looking deep sea shark with an unnerving human-like smile and bulging eyes has become the nightmare of many ever since it washed up on the shores of Australia. Shark experts are confused about which species this eerie looking shark belongs to, making the creature even more interesting.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78
Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Loudwire
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0