'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
Watch Mike Patton Try to Destroy a Drone During Mr. Bungle’s Knotfest Chile Set

Mike Patton taunted and then tried to smash a flying drone while performing onstage with Mr. Bungle at Knotfest Chile last weekend. That's what a fan-captured video shows. It looked to be a bit of music festival fun from Patton, the influential rocker who is also the singer of Faith No More. Mr. Bungle, Patton's experimental rock band who revived their early thrash metal persona in 2020 with The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, played the South American Knotfest stop alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Sepultura and more.
Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'

Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health

Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
