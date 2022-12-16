ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man lures family member out before killing ex-girlfriend then himself in Westchase area, police say

By Courtney Fischer via
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWp4s_0jjV3PvJ00

In another tragic case of domestic violence, a man killed his ex-girlfriend before killing himself in the Westchase area overnight, police said. He reportedly lured the woman's uncle out of the home before the shooting.

Houston police said Milton Wayne Cole shot his ex-girlfriend in the head and then shot himself. They were both found dead in her bedroom.

Family at the scene identified the woman killed as 32-year-old Ja'Dee Turner. Loved ones said Ja'Dee and her ex-boyfriend were together for about a year, and broke up less than two weeks ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXJ7z_0jjV3PvJ00

Ja'Dee's family said the breakup seemed amicable and that there were no obvious signs that she was in a bad or violent relationship.

"This is unbelievable. This is unreal," her sister, Jadairria Turner, said. "This guy, you know, he seemed cool but... You just never know. It's a disguise."

Detectives said the man lured Ja'Dee's uncle, who was staying with her, out of the apartment then he went in. That's when the alleged murder-suicide happened.

Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive.

Investigators said Cole had been texting with Ja'Dee's uncle and convinced him to meet him at the gate of the complex.

But police said he never went to the gate. Instead, the ex-boyfriend sat in his car, waiting for the uncle to leave.

"It's very unfortunate what happened here tonight. But he took some time to lie in wait, plan this out, to get her alone to do what he did," Lt. I. Izaguirre said. "I don't know why he would do it or why it would get to this level. Only they'll know and unfortunately, neither one can tell us."

Ja'Dee's family said she had so much to offer this world. She worked at Houston Methodist, reading EKG's, but her real passion was her health-conscious juicing business she spent the last three years building.

"She didn't deserve that. She didn't," her cousin, Lashee Jones, said.

"You can't make somebody be with you if they want to move on. Just try and go get some counseling. Counseling is real," Jadee's stepmom, Leticia Jackson Turner, said.

The family says Cole wasnt giving Ja'Dee space and appeared to be controlling. They believe now looking back, this beloved sister and daughter was brushing away the red flags because she believed he was still a good person.

Their message for other families is simple. If you know someone in an abusive relationship -- don't let it go on longer than today.

"Get out. It's not a joke. It's not a joke. We lost her and his family also lost him," Jones said.

13 Investigates found that family violence-related homicides nearly doubled since before the pandemic.

RELATED: 'Tremendously traumatized' Houston police face the growing problem of domestic violence

The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.

It did go down in 2019 when there were 44 family violence deaths compared to 63 the year before. But, in 2020, it was up 36% and increased another 33% in 2021 with 80 deaths.

We've seen 308 domestic-violence murders since 2018 in Houston and, of course, 2022 isn't finished.

Domestic violence homicides in Houston - 2018 - Oct. 10, 2022

  • Total: 308
  • First quarter: 64
  • Second quarter: 80
  • Third quarter: 94
  • Fourth quarter (incomplete): 70

Data shows the bulk of the homicides happened in the third quarter of the past five years. We're still waiting on data from the past three months.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

If you or someone you know needs help getting out of an abusive relationship, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

SEE ALSO: 'Their lives matter': Advocate answers 3 questions about abuse in domestic relationships

"Why are you hurting the person you say you love?" That's one question that domestic violence advocate, Jamie Wright, would ask an abuser.

Comments / 38

Jeanie Shepard-bedford
5d ago

These men are sick can't stand rejection if a woman have decided to move on accept it! You want to take life take your own! Women listen stop misleading these men keep it 100 because they are taken your life's! I stay free From it all and of course alert well! Domestic violence is so on the rise! I am a survivor of this I will not know longer tolerate it! My prayers to all the families I can write a book and best believe it will be a best seller! 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(4)
22
Barry Jones
5d ago

Some men need to stop being so soft and go on with their lives and stop killing the woman when she don't want him anymore. Just stop being so soft and sensitive.

Reply(1)
17
Cammiah Mireles
5d ago

So very sorry for the family of young lady sending Prayers for all of her family and ask God to wrap his loving arm around her Family and friends

Reply
10
 

