SAN DIEGO — A federal judge on Friday said he will block part of a new California measure that critics say was designed to make it nearly impossible to challenge the state's gun laws in court.U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he plans to issue an injunction because the law would force people who challenge any of California's famously restrictive gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose.Benitez said this would have a "chilling effect" on the public's right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO