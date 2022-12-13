Read full article on original website
Title 42 lift temporarily halted as states ask SCOTUS to intervene
Texas along with 18 other states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to keep Title 42 along the Southwest border past Wednesday.
Judge to halt provision in new California law making gun lawsuits costlier
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge on Friday said he will block part of a new California measure that critics say was designed to make it nearly impossible to challenge the state's gun laws in court.U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he plans to issue an injunction because the law would force people who challenge any of California's famously restrictive gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose.Benitez said this would have a "chilling effect" on the public's right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for...
Court ruling clears Rhode Island to ban high-capacity magazines
(The Center Square) – Possession of high-capacity firearm magazines will be a felony in Rhode Island beginning this Sunday, following a federal judge’s ruling upholding the new law. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. rejected a request by several firearms owners to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the law from going into effect. In the ruling, McConnell said the plaintiffs, which included a Rhode Island hunting...
