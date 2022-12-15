Warrior Robotics to host tournament on Saturday and the public is invited

The public is invited to the Warrior Robotics Annual VEX VRC Challenge Tournament on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Rice Lake High School gymnasium.

For the second straight year, McCain foods in collaboration with other community volunteers is sponsoring this opportunity for area students. Thirty middle- and high-school robot teams from seven different school districts across Wisconsin and Michigan will be attending this event for a chance to qualify for the VEX VRC state tournament later this spring.

This year’s VRC game is named Spin-Up — a competition where robots must collect foam Frisbees and fire them into Frisbee golf style goals for points.

Robot teams must perform tasks both autonomously as well as through driver-controlled programming during a set of morning qualification rounds where they are ranked to develop seeding for later afternoon rounds. Single elimination rounds follow for a chance to be crowned tournament champion. Additionally, each team will receive several attempts to score points on the game fields without other competitors through a one minute drivers skills challenge and a one minute fully autonomous challenge. Their best scores in this event are used to crown the tournament challenge and develop their skills ranking at the state, national, and worlds level.

Since July, more than 35 Rice Lake High School students grouped in 10 different robot teams have been engaged in designing, building, programming, redesigning, rebuilding and reprogramming VEX robots as part of the Warrior Robotics Club in preparation for their competitive season beginning with this December tournament. The Warrior Robotics club hopes to build off of success from last year, when two Warrior robot teams finished second and third place at the CREATE National Tournament.

Later this winter teams will compete in similar regional tournaments held in Whitehall, Somerset and Wausau to improve their robot designs and programming skills.

Club advisors Jeremy “Pete” Peterson and Steve Adams encourage anyone with an interest in robotics to attend any part of this all day event to learn more about the exciting world of competitive robotics. Admission is free and concessions will be sold.