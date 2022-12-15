ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California reduces rooftop solar incentive it says favored the rich

Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz9b1_0jjRWIzW00

Dec 15 (Reuters) - California households with solar panels will receive lower credits for exporting surplus power to the grid, California utility regulators voted on Thursday, saying the move would be fairer to low-income ratepayers and would still maintain a healthy solar industry.

For decades, Californians with rooftop panels have been credited for excess power at or near the full retail electricity rate. The unanimous vote by the five-member California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has lowered the rate, which will be determined by the cost the utility would have spent to buy clean power elsewhere. The rates vary by utility and time of day.

The decision is a blow to the state's solar companies, who have said the new policy would slow installations and hamper the Golden State's clean energy goals.

Supporters say this incentive has been crucial to fighting climate change, but critics contend it has unfairly favored only those wealthy enough to afford solar.

"This decision is significantly more equitable than the status quo," CPUC President Alice Reynolds said ahead of the vote.

The new policy, first proposed last month, changes the so-called "net metering" policy and will take effect in the first half of next year.

It will also offer new credits to systems paired with batteries that allow homes to keep excess power in reserve when demand is low, then feed it into the grid after dark when solar energy resources stop producing but demand is high. That would help stabilize California's grid, maintaining reliability during its ambitious transition away from fossil fuels, the CPUC said.

The vote was being watched nationwide because policies made in California often serve as a template for other states seeking to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy.

The solar industry and environmental groups criticized the decision.

"California regulators just rammed through a plan to make rooftop solar more expensive as the climate crisis spirals out of control," Roger Lin, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in an email.

Utilities and ratepayer advocates supported changing the policy, arguing the existing mechanism pushes most of the cost burden of maintaining the grid onto the shoulders of customers without panels, who tend to be less affluent.

But a utility-backed group, Affordable Clean Energy For All, said the decision did not go far enough.

"This final decision was a missed opportunity that will prolong the harm to low-income Californians and renters for decades to come," spokesperson Kathy Fairbanks said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 33

Z E E E
7d ago

I have it. Also I think they should honor our contract. It's simple. You told me if ai install I get pay this much. Now u don't like it. So be it. Honor our contract.

Reply(2)
20
Guest
7d ago

I had solar installed on 2 homes with contractual agreements regarding net- metering. If those agreements aren’t grandfathered lawsuits will follow!

Reply
12
ch
7d ago

Solar panel owners has a path for perfect revenge ..Install batteries that restrict the solar power from the grid. Use it to reduce your own bill, but do not give the excess to the utility. Note that the utility 8s not discussing how much power they get from residential and commercial solar, but I bet the amount is large enough to hurt.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Ars Technica

The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad

Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Reuters

Reuters

669K+
Followers
369K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy