'Something needs to be done': Chicago police warn of rash of armed robberies, carjackings in city

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed carjackings this past week.

On Wednesday night, CPD issued a community alert about three incidents, including a brazen daytime armed robbery

Police detectives also revisited the Bucktown neighborhood where two men pistol whipped and robbed a 46-year-old man Wednesday night.

CPD said the violent incident in the 2000-block of West St. Paul Avenue. The victim was struck in the head with a pistol before suspects took off with his VW Jetta -- and in their grey Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"It's frightening to feel like at any moment you can be held up at gunpoint," said Mindy Rezman, who lives nearby.

Rezman said she was home a little after 10 p.m. when it happened near the alley by her home, but she heard nothing. Police are trying to collect video of the incident from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, but so far have had little luck.

Chicago police are asking residents on the Near West and Near North sides to stay vigilant after issuing a community alert about a series of armed carjackings.

Investigators are looking at whether the suspects in Bucktown may have been involved in the other armed robbery of a woman in Lincoln Park earlier the same day.

That incident was caught on surveillance camera at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Video shows a blue SUV pull up next to Diana DeJacimo, who was just walking her dog at the time.

A suspect quickly approaches DeJacimo with a gun before running off with her purse near the intersection of Wayne and Webster avenues.

The exact same surveillance cameras captured a gunman shooting and robbingseven months ago. The 24-year-old culinary school graduate spent weeks fighting for his life, and lost part of his leg.

DeJacimo told ABC7 Chicago the suspect rifled through her purse, and tossed it. That's when she realized that her car keys were taken.

That same blue SUV later pulled up to her Jeep Grand Cherokee, as suspects hopped in, and sped away with her car.

"He just grabbed my purse and ran. I just thought, 'Ok, I just got away with my life and my dog's life,'" DeJacamo said.

Chicago police said one other armed carjacking happened this past Saturday in the 1500-block of West 18th Street just after 11:30 a.m., and another on Tuesday in the 2200-block of West Race Avenue, just after 8:15 p.m.

In the three incidents, two to four men approached victims on foot after they had gotten out of their vehicles, CPD said.

"It's still a shock even though it's happening several times a week," Rezman said.

"It is a feeling that you kind of can't escape," Lincoln Park resident Ivann Acuna said.

Chicago residents are on edge.

"This is a safe neighborhood, but now whenever I'm walking at night or even just alone at all I just kind of look over my shoulder and check my back just to be safe. You never know," Acuna said.

He said he just moved back to Chicago six months ago.

"I had a gun pulled on me. I was robbed at gunpoint like four months ago when I first moved back, talk about a welcoming party," he said.

He was followed into a West Loop parking garage, when "they approached me and as I got out of my car. They had ski masks on, and they said give me your wallet, give me your money. They didn't take my car, I don't know why, but I gave them everything I had."

"Something needs to be done. Otherwise, these criminals are going to keep thinking they can get away with it, or they are going to feel more and more comfortable to do these acts in public, in daylight - whenever," Acuna said.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.