ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Something needs to be done': Chicago police warn of rash of armed robberies, carjackings in city

By Christian Piekos via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGopq_0jjPgyue00

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed carjackings this past week.

On Wednesday night, CPD issued a community alert about three incidents, including a brazen daytime armed robbery in Lincoln Park .

Police detectives also revisited the Bucktown neighborhood where two men pistol whipped and robbed a 46-year-old man Wednesday night.

CPD said the violent incident in the 2000-block of West St. Paul Avenue. The victim was struck in the head with a pistol before suspects took off with his VW Jetta -- and in their grey Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"It's frightening to feel like at any moment you can be held up at gunpoint," said Mindy Rezman, who lives nearby.

Rezman said she was home a little after 10 p.m. when it happened near the alley by her home, but she heard nothing. Police are trying to collect video of the incident from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, but so far have had little luck.

Chicago police are asking residents on the Near West and Near North sides to stay vigilant after issuing a community alert about a series of armed carjackings.

Investigators are looking at whether the suspects in Bucktown may have been involved in the other armed robbery of a woman in Lincoln Park earlier the same day.

That incident was caught on surveillance camera at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Video shows a blue SUV pull up next to Diana DeJacimo, who was just walking her dog at the time.

A suspect quickly approaches DeJacimo with a gun before running off with her purse near the intersection of Wayne and Webster avenues.

The exact same surveillance cameras captured a gunman shooting and robbing Dakotah Earley seven months ago. The 24-year-old culinary school graduate spent weeks fighting for his life, and lost part of his leg.

DeJacimo told ABC7 Chicago the suspect rifled through her purse, and tossed it. That's when she realized that her car keys were taken.

That same blue SUV later pulled up to her Jeep Grand Cherokee, as suspects hopped in, and sped away with her car.

"He just grabbed my purse and ran. I just thought, 'Ok, I just got away with my life and my dog's life,'" DeJacamo said.

Chicago police said one other armed carjacking happened this past Saturday in the 1500-block of West 18th Street just after 11:30 a.m., and another on Tuesday in the 2200-block of West Race Avenue, just after 8:15 p.m.

In the three incidents, two to four men approached victims on foot after they had gotten out of their vehicles, CPD said.

"It's still a shock even though it's happening several times a week," Rezman said.

"It is a feeling that you kind of can't escape," Lincoln Park resident Ivann Acuna said.

Chicago residents are on edge.

"This is a safe neighborhood, but now whenever I'm walking at night or even just alone at all I just kind of look over my shoulder and check my back just to be safe. You never know," Acuna said.

He said he just moved back to Chicago six months ago.

"I had a gun pulled on me. I was robbed at gunpoint like four months ago when I first moved back, talk about a welcoming party," he said.

He was followed into a West Loop parking garage, when "they approached me and as I got out of my car. They had ski masks on, and they said give me your wallet, give me your money. They didn't take my car, I don't know why, but I gave them everything I had."

"Something needs to be done. Otherwise, these criminals are going to keep thinking they can get away with it, or they are going to feel more and more comfortable to do these acts in public, in daylight - whenever," Acuna said.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute

Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 29, shot several times after argument in Portage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old got into an argument with someone who followed him into a parking lot and shot him several times around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Addison Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

FBI seeks 2 men who robbed Uptown bank branch

Chicago — The FBI’s Chicago field office has released surveillance images of two men who robbed an Uptown bank last week. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 “for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction” of the men. Working together, the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown

Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy