STORM WATCH: Coastal storm moves in with rain, windy conditions, wintry mix possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be rainy and windy overnight across the area with snow up north in Litchfield County. It will be more of the same for Friday with rainy and windy conditions with wet snow and a wintry mix up north.

NEXT: It looks like a calm and dry and breezy period between Saturday and Thursday along with some colder temperatures moving in during next week.

OVERNIGHT: Rainy and windy, chilly. Snow and a wintry mix up north. Low of 36.

FRIDAY: Rainy and windy, with wet snow and a wintry mix in Litchfield county. High of 44.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High of 42.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 39.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High of 38.