Litchfield County, CT

STORM WATCH: Coastal storm moves in with rain, windy conditions, wintry mix possible

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be rainy and windy overnight across the area with snow up north in Litchfield County. It will be more of the same for Friday with rainy and windy conditions with wet snow and a wintry mix up north.

NEXT: It looks like a calm and dry and breezy period between Saturday and Thursday along with some colder temperatures moving in during next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWb0z_0jjNcraN00

OVERNIGHT: Rainy and windy, chilly. Snow and a wintry mix up north. Low of 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nBdO_0jjNcraN00

FRIDAY: Rainy and windy, with wet snow and a wintry mix in Litchfield county. High of 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nB1Iy_0jjNcraN00

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and windy. High of 42.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 39.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High of 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZE6J_0jjNcraN00

whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Slippery highway conditions result in fatality

GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
GREENVILLE, NY
