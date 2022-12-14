ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Beach Radio

People in NJ homeless shelters would receive immediate care, under proposed bill

A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
Beach Radio

Great New Jersey charity helping women and children

My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy. The organization is called WIGS & WISHES. The group also grants wishes for kids, many of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
Beach Radio

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Beach Radio

Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station

SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Beach Radio

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide

TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020. Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Beach Radio

Latest numbers: NJ recreational marijuana sales grow higher

Legal marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State saw a 3rd quarter flush with cash, as sales receipts topped more than $116 million. State officials said if medical marijuana sales were also factored in, sales topped $177 million for the same span between July and September. During the third quarter, 20...
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

