Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
NJ Speaker scolds fellow lawmakers – ‘We are better than that’
When New Jersey State Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin heard one lawmakers call another an "a**hole" during a recent debate, it was the last straw. Before Thursday's voting session at the State House, Coughlin (D-Middlesex) stood at the lectern and gave the 76 members present in the Assembly chamber a nearly four-minute verbal spanking.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
People in NJ homeless shelters would receive immediate care, under proposed bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
Great New Jersey charity helping women and children
My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy. The organization is called WIGS & WISHES. The group also grants wishes for kids, many of...
Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station
SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide
TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020. Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Your bank info at risk! NJ man admits bribing postal workers and stealing mail
An Essex County man who attempted to bribe an undercover postal inspector has admitted his role in a scheme that focused on obtaining the keys to locked mailboxes. Amin Jones, of Orange, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to bribery of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.
NBA pro Kyrie Irving donates $22K to college student from NJ
NBA pro and New Jersey native Kyrie Irving quietly donated $22,000 to a fellow New Jersey native who has struggled to pay her undergrad college tuition. The athlete, who grew up in West Orange, recently lost his endorsement deal with Nike in fallout from sharing a film with anti-Semitic views.
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
Latest numbers: NJ recreational marijuana sales grow higher
Legal marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State saw a 3rd quarter flush with cash, as sales receipts topped more than $116 million. State officials said if medical marijuana sales were also factored in, sales topped $177 million for the same span between July and September. During the third quarter, 20...
