Why Argentina's third World Cup final goal could have been disallowed
Lionel Messi's second goal during Argentina's World Cup final win against France could have been disallowed due to a specific law.
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Emi Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe amid World Cup celebrations
Even a World Cup final hat-trick couldn't save Kylian Mbappe from some post-match Argentinian trolling.
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Angel Di Maria: Argentina's overlooked World Cup hero
Angel Di Maria's sensational World Cup final performance does not deserve to be lost amid all the praise for Lionel Messi.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
The difference between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in the GOAT debate
Has longevity proven to the the deciding factor in settling the GOAT debate in Lionel Messi's favour?
Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup Golden Boot
Kylian Mbappe has won the World Cup Golden Boot following his hat-trick against Argentina in the final.
Twitter reacts as Argentina lift World Cup in all-time classic final
Reactions from Twitter as Argentina and France faced off in the 2022 World Cup final.
VIDEO: How Argentina reacted to World Cup win
How Argentina reacted to their nation's third World Cup win.
How Neal Maupay won Argentina the World Cup
How Neal Maupay helped Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup, bringing Emiliano Martinez into the spotlight.
Andres Iniesta hits back at Lionel Messi detractors
Andres Iniesta sends a message to those who do not consider Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time after his World Cup success.
Argentina World Cup winners receive heroes welcome in Buenos Aires
It's fair to say that the crowds in Argentina put on a real party to welcome home the players who won the 2022 World Cup.
Argentina seek to avoid 'Drake curse' in World Cup final
Rapper Drake has thrown his support behind Argentina in the World Cup final, causing concerns about the 'Drake Curse' striking again.
Pele sends message to Argentina after World Cup triumph
Pele has congratulated Argentina on their World Cup victory.
Transfer rumours: Al-Nassr 'expect' Ronaldo to join; Real Madrid hopeful on Bellingham
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol, Harry Kane and more.
Rodrigo de Paul praises Argentina following World Cup triumph
Rodrigo de Paul wasn't afraid to compliment Argentina as they lifted the 2022 World Cup.
Kingsley Coman among France players subjected to racist abuse after World Cup final defeat
France World Cup final stars forced to shut down social media accounts after string of racist comments.
Didier Deschamps tipped to continue as France manager
Didier Deschamps has been tipped to stay on as France manager, potentially as far as the 2026 World Cup.
Continental Cup quarter-final draw revealed
The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Continental Cup has been made.
