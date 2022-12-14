Read full article on original website
Related
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
KJCT8
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
94kix.com
Tired of Colorado Snow? Here’s Where Montrose Would Migrate
As we sit, here in mid-December 2022, we haven't had too much snow to complain about out here on the Western Slope. Not yet, anyway. If you've lived in Colorado for more than a minute, you already know how fickle our weather can be, so it's entirely likely we've still monstrous amounts of snow ahead of us. We could also get nothing, so check back with me in April if you're still curious what the snow did this winter.
luxury-houses.net
This $18 Million Artfully Masterpiece in Crawford is Undoubtedly The Most Luxurious Retreat in The State of Colorado
43409 Cottonwood Creek Road Home in Crawford, Colorado for Sale. 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, Crawford, Colorado is an inspired English estate nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in Southwestern Colorado enjoys unmatched peace and privacy as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the surrounding West Elk Mountains. This Home in Crawford offers 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, please contact Daniel Dockray (Phone: 970-708-0666) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty – Telluride for full support and perfect service.
94kix.com
You’ll Never Guess What Montrose Colorado Wants MORE Of
As we move through the holiday season, we definitely have plenty to be thankful for here in Montrose. Not only are we blessed with some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, but being the small town that we are, our community is fairly close-knit. Say what you want to about how things feel in town these days, but Montrose, as a community, has always been close, and remains that way today.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, December 17th Weather
Sunny skies and cool temperatures are in store for this weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 38. Look for a low of 13. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 30. Expect a low of 5. Leadville and Fairplay can expect a high of...
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Dealing with methane escaping from Coal Basin’s shuttered mines sparks debate
On a dark evening in early October, about 20 people gathered in a dimly lit room on the bottom floor of the Redstone Church. Many of the chairs were empty, but a smattering of locals from around the small, tightknit hamlet of Redstone had come to learn more about a project that could transform Coal Basin, a mountain valley just west of town.
ouraynews.com
Ridgway man gets 2 years in fatal wreck
A Ridgway man has been sentenced to two years in prison for causing a fatal accident that killed two people when he hit two motorcyclists with his van. Barrie Bloom, 69, pleaded 'no contest' to charges of failing to stay in his lane of traffic and two counts of homicide by vehicle in the case. After a day-long sentencing hearing Friday, the Sweetwater County Circuit Court judge handed down the…
Comments / 0