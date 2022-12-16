ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected through Friday

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Batches of moderate to heavy rain will be coming along with this coastal storm as winds increase heading into the overnight hours and through the day on Friday. A wind advisory is up in effect for South Nassau, and all of Suffolk except for the northwest corner for gusts up to 50 mph.

WHAT'S NEXT: A dry stretch comes to Long Island Saturday through Wednesday. Thursday is looking less likely to have storm activity but Friday still has that chance of a wintry impact.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says a coastal storm will hammer Long Island with heavy rain and gusty winds through early Friday.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Soaking rains and gusty winds, especially for the East End. A wind advisory is in effect. The overnight lows will occur a little after midnight as temps will slowly rise heading into Friday. Avg. Low: 30. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Storm Watch (AM/PM) – On-and-off downpours with continuous showers through much of the day. It'll be a windy one, with a wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Expect a northeast wind of 20-50 mph. Avg. high: 44. Highs: upper 40s to 50. Lows: mid-30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with drier air moving in. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins at sunset (4:26 PM) – A mix of sun and clouds with some winds. Highs: upper 30s to 40. Lows: upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a breeze at times. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, dry and cold. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Winter (Winter begins at 4:47 PM) – A mix of sun & clouds. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout much of the day. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Weather To Watch – Snow showers and gusty winds potentially from a coastal storm. Highs: low 30s. Lows: mid 10s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day – Partly cloudy skies with breezy (at times), cold & dry winds. Highs: mid to upper 20s. Lows: mid 10s to low 20s.

