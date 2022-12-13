BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation announced more than $93,000 in grant funding awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings. The Louisiana Main Street program is an economic development program with its foundation in historic preservation. The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching Restoration Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO