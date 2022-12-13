Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
State superintendent denies claims that paperwork backlog is worsening teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. - Delays getting teachers certified are not worsening Louisiana’s teacher shortage because less than 1% of the backlog represents educators entering the classroom for the first time, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Friday. Brumley told the Senate Education Committee that the backlog of educators...
KTBS
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
KTBS
Louisiana Main Street awards more than $93,000 in Restoration Grants
BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation announced more than $93,000 in grant funding awarded through the Louisiana Main Street program to ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings. The Louisiana Main Street program is an economic development program with its foundation in historic preservation. The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching Restoration Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.
KTBS
Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement...
KTBS
Ethics Board tells AG Landry paying car note with campaign cash was wrong, but takes no action
BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws. But the board decided not to...
KTBS
Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through...
Comments / 0