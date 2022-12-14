Read full article on original website
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Raphael Warnock, the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a run-off election for Senate. Discover: How Much Is Former NFL Player...
Every day we communicate with other people. It can be family members co-workers or just a person on the street, but how many times a day do you use a curse word to communicate? Or better yet what is the most popular curse word in Arkansas?. I have to admit...
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
In Paris, Thomas Jefferson Revealed His Real Beliefs About Slavery
Thomas Jefferson met with leading Enlightenment thinkers and translated their books but he couldn't ultimately embrace their views on slavery
An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia
In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
The Union Spy Billed as the ‘Greatest Heroine of Our Age’ Wound Up Alone and Impoverished
Pauline Cushman may have been considered a mediocre actress, but she’s seen as one of the most successful Union spies of the American Civil War. Using her acting skills, she was able to access Confederate intel and help advance the efforts of Union forces. A struggling actress. Born Harriet...
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
Richard & Mildred LovingPhoto byOlga Rithme / CC-BY-SA-4.0 Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter first met when they were children. For many years, the Lovings' next-door neighbors, the Jeters, had been good friends of the Lovings. It didn't matter if the Jeters were black and Native American and the Lovings were white; their relationship was celebrated in the fully integrated community of Caroline County, Virginia. While Virginia enforced racial segregation, the Lovings made friends with people of all races.
A dishonorable discharge
The cutthroat college football landscape takes no prisoners, even (or especially) if you are the 15-year veteran coach at a service academy. The Naval Academy fired its head coach, Ken Niumatalolo, in an undignified fashion, with Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk dismissing him in the locker room after the team’s double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo is the coach with the most wins in the Navy’s history. The team has had double-digit wins just five times in its 129-year history, and Niumatalolo has three of them, including the only 11-win seasons in program history.
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 finally identified
Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
V__J eneration after generation of Americans has developed a fascination with the Civil War since the conflict ended in 1865. A uniquely American war, it was fought in the very yards of many of the members of later generations, who began to study its battles, campaigns, strategy, and participants—almost as if they were preparing to participate themselves. This attraction to the Civil War makes sense: as they begin to undertake research into their family history, members of succeeding generations quickly discover that it was their great-greatgrandfathers (and granduncles) who fought the war. These genealogical investigations usually reveal that in most cases it was impossible that all of the ancestors of the researcher living on American soil could have missed service in one army or the other. The discovery of a Civil War soldier in the family tree is always an exciting event, and in some cases the researcher even finds that all eight great-great-grandfathers fought in war.
