Fresno County, CA

thesungazette.com

Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store

TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
TULARE, CA
travelyouman.com

Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
THREE RIVERS, CA
visitusaparks.com

Yosemite and Beyond in California’s Central Valley

Explore the Central Valley's rich agricultural heritage and tour some of the country's most iconic national parks. Iconic destinations, historic Gold Rush towns, and adventure galore are the name of the game in the gateway to Yosemite. Connecting Northern and Southern California, the Central Valley is not only the country’s fruit and veggie basket, but the gateway to national parks, full of cultural diversity, award-winning wineries, lakes, and rivers. Whether you’re planning a bucket-list national park trip or looking for a getaway off the beaten path, you can find it in California’s Central Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
FRESNO, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments

A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Annual Christmas bike giveaway delivers hundreds of smiles to Madera children

MADERA, Calif. — A call for volunteers to help assemble hundreds of bikes was answered. Just in time for the holiday season, Madera Ford hosted another successful Christmas bike giveaway in Madera on Saturday morning. Despite freezing weather and foggy conditions, hundreds of families and their children lined up...
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Saint Agnes Operator Is Taking Over Financially Ailing Madera Hospital

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that he has conditionally approved the sale of “financially distressed” Madera Community Hospital to the corporate parent of Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno. Under California law, the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: One Very Special Canine

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno shares with us every other month about their rescue dogs. This month we are putting the spotlight on one very special pup. His name is Remy. He is a one-year-old black Labrador mix, and he has been learning sign language … that’s right, American Sign Language! Unfortunately, he isn’t learning sign language just to show how smart and special he is, but because he is deaf.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Exeter paints a picture with the Clean California Grant

EXETER – As 2023 makes its way here, the city of Exeter has planned a community meeting to discuss plans for beautification projects such as adding pavers, murals and even cleaning up the old jailhouse. Exeter is full of a rich history that can be seen interwoven in its...
EXETER, CA

