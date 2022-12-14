Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
travelyouman.com
Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)
In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
visitusaparks.com
Yosemite and Beyond in California’s Central Valley
Explore the Central Valley's rich agricultural heritage and tour some of the country's most iconic national parks. Iconic destinations, historic Gold Rush towns, and adventure galore are the name of the game in the gateway to Yosemite. Connecting Northern and Southern California, the Central Valley is not only the country’s fruit and veggie basket, but the gateway to national parks, full of cultural diversity, award-winning wineries, lakes, and rivers. Whether you’re planning a bucket-list national park trip or looking for a getaway off the beaten path, you can find it in California’s Central Valley.
Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
goldrushcam.com
Gary and Marlene Peacock Expand Their Giving with a Generous $7 Million Planned Gift to California State University, Fresno (With Video)
December 17, 2022 - Across the arc of their lifetime, Gary and Marlene Peacock’s time in Fresno was relatively brief. Both were born and raised in other places, and they left shortly after graduating from Fresno State to begin their respective careers in the Bay Area’s technology industry.
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
La Mejor in Farmersville gearing up for busiest time of the year
Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.
KMPH.com
Valley braces for dense fog and freezing cold temperatures through the weekend
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — 'Tis the season for both fog and freezing Valley temperatures. Over the next few days, the Central Valley will expect both dense fog and freezing temperatures throughout the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will drop between 25 and 30 degrees in rural parts of the Valley.
KMPH.com
Community Regional Medical Center overcrowded, is 2022 the worst its been in years?
FRESNO, Calif. — “It started out where the elementary school kids would make posters, and signs, and call us healthcare heroes. These folks are very fatigued,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, Chief Medical and Quality Officer at Community Regional Medical Center. Overcrowded hospitals are taking a toll on...
Emergency rooms inundated; doctors ask the public to help ease patient load
From RSV to flu cases, local hospitals are seeing hundreds of patients per day, and they are asking the public not to go to the emergency room unless they absolutely have to.
Expansion on affordable housing project in Dinuba
A small Valley community celebrated the expansion of an affordable housing project on Thursday.
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
KMPH.com
Annual Christmas bike giveaway delivers hundreds of smiles to Madera children
MADERA, Calif. — A call for volunteers to help assemble hundreds of bikes was answered. Just in time for the holiday season, Madera Ford hosted another successful Christmas bike giveaway in Madera on Saturday morning. Despite freezing weather and foggy conditions, hundreds of families and their children lined up...
GV Wire
Saint Agnes Operator Is Taking Over Financially Ailing Madera Hospital
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that he has conditionally approved the sale of “financially distressed” Madera Community Hospital to the corporate parent of Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno. Under California law, the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a...
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
Bakersfield Channel
Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: One Very Special Canine
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno shares with us every other month about their rescue dogs. This month we are putting the spotlight on one very special pup. His name is Remy. He is a one-year-old black Labrador mix, and he has been learning sign language … that’s right, American Sign Language! Unfortunately, he isn’t learning sign language just to show how smart and special he is, but because he is deaf.
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
thesungazette.com
Exeter paints a picture with the Clean California Grant
EXETER – As 2023 makes its way here, the city of Exeter has planned a community meeting to discuss plans for beautification projects such as adding pavers, murals and even cleaning up the old jailhouse. Exeter is full of a rich history that can be seen interwoven in its...
