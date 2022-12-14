Read full article on original website
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
